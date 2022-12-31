Six money lessons from 2022, and six we need for 2023

The price of shares, bonds, houses and cryptocurrency fell in 2022. The price of living went up.

2022 will be remembered as a time of struggle for households hit by a double whammy of 30-year high inflation, and rising mortgage rates.

And 2023 looks like it will be a year of recession and job losses as the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua battles to bring inflation down to acceptable levels.

The first Kiwibank chief executive, Sam Knowles, said people learnt more in a crisis than they did in decades of plain sailing.

So what money lessons have we learnt this year, and what are the ones we need to carry into 2023 to prosper?

READ MORE:

* Is the cost-of-living squeeze a crisis Jacinda Ardern can manage?

* Saving $45,000 by locking in longer-term home loan rates

* How should I safeguard myself against a recession?



Lesson one from 2022: Life can deliver curve balls

Money blogger Te Kahukura Boynton, who styles herself the Māori Millionaire, found the Government's responsible lending crackdown meant she couldn’t get a home loan to begin her homeownership journey.

“I learnt that rules are temporary, and to not make plans surrounding current ‘rules’. The CCCFA legislation has made it super hard for me being able to access a loan for a home even if I think I can afford to service it.

“We are in control of a lot, but sometimes outside rules will prevent you from being able to do things,” she says.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Kahukura Boynton is a young Maori entrepreneur studying law.

Lesson two from 2022: Savings and a budget bring peace of mind

“My biggest money lesson from 2022 would be to never underestimate the importance of having an emergency fund,” Boynton says. “The cost of living has sky-rocketed, and a decent emergency account helps with peace of mind in unexpected circumstances.”

Tom Hartmann, personal finance lead at the taxpayer-funded Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission, says his own household reworked its budget in 2022.

“With inflation proving persistent and price rises hitting many budgets, it was time to rework things at home. It still is, and this may be the harbinger of many adjustments to come,” he says.

Lesson three from 2022: You need resilience to be an investor

Many of us haven’t made a decent fist of KiwiSaver.

Hartmann says 40% of KiwiSaver accounts have less than $10,000 in them, but many of us are still learning about KiwiSaver, and some lessons have come as an unwelcome surprise.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Tom Hartmann, personal finance lead at the taxpayer-funded Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission.

Savers have been schooled to expect ups and downs in KiwiSaver growth funds, but Hartmann says: “Conservative funds, which hold mostly bonds and other fixed=interest investments, were a particularly unwelcome surprise, as they fell alarmingly.

“For those who had chosen them for stability with limited downside, such as retirees or first-home deposit savers, this was a painful discovery.”

Christine Jensen, marketing manager from fund manager Kernel Wealth, and It’s No Secret podcaster, began investing in shares just after Covid struck in 2020.

“This year, I saw the value of both the funds and individual stocks I invest in, go up and down,” she says.

“With my individual stocks having been hit the hardest out of the two, I’ve learnt that actually seeing -80% in value with some of my choices is very uncomfortable, and my tolerance for risk in that way is low.”

It’s also taught her about her real level of risk tolerance, and made her appreciate that other types of investment, such as investing in the business she works in, and in her education, bring a sense of control.

“These lived experiences have been great in better understanding how I want my investments to work for me, and how I might approach my portfolio holistically moving forward,” she says.

Lesson four from 2022: All that glitters...

“The newest asset class to ‘invest’ in, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) meant that we could now buy and sell, borrow and lend, and rent or own real or digital stuff,” Hartmann says.

“But it turned out that they weren’t always all that – as it wasn’t clear what you were actually buying. Was it the actual treasure, or just the map to it?

STUFF/Stuff NFTs are digital ‘assets’ that can be bought, owned and sold. A lot of media coverage has been focused on celebrity-linked NFT ‘artworks’.

“Much was made about blockchain security, but most NFTs aren’t stored there, so you may just be buying a link to an NFT stored somewhere else. Where is that exactly?”

It’s been a hell of a year for cryptocurrency owners. At the start of November, the price of Bitcoin was down nearly 60% on 12 months earlier.

Hype isn’t only in the world of crypto.

Jensen says: “The first money lesson I’ll be taking away from 2022 is to do what feels right in your gut, versus jumping on the property-crypto-get-rich-quick bandwagon.

supplied Christine Jensen, marketing manager from fund manager Kernel Wealth, and It’s No Secret podcaster.

“As someone who watched a few of my friends buy first homes in 2022, it took a lot of willpower not to give into the hype and aim for that goal too.

“Now, sitting on the other side of a property boom and seeing these friends face rising interest rates - effectively doubling the amount they pay towards their mortgage - I’m glad I stuck to my guns and focused on goals that are better aligned to me.”

Lesson five from 2022: You, and the government’s money people, need long memories

Economics blogger, and former head of financial markets at the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua, Michael Reddell has been a fierce critic of his former employer for failing to keep a lid on inflation.

“Perhaps the biggest money lesson from the last year is to never forget about inflation risk,” he says.

“There was a sense in which we had slain the beast 30 years ago, but the price of price stability is constant vigilance. Unexpected bouts of inflation, of the sort we've seen over the last 12 to 18 months, plunder the real value of people's financial savings, often falling particularly heavily on the elderly, who've shifted towards what usually are lower risk investments.”

Lesson six from 2022: Make hay while the sun shines

Nadine Higgins, financial adviser and money fitness coach from emable.me, says: “I hope one of the lessons we’ve learned from 2022 is to take advantage of opportunities to get ahead when they present themselves.

“Many people had the combination of certainty of income, low expenses, low inflation, and super-low interests rates during the pandemic, and now that those things are starting to change they’re realising they didn’t make the most of those conditions,” she says.

supplied Nadine Higgins, director and strategic coach at enable.me in Auckland.

Lesson one for 2023: Health is wealth

“The biggest thing I’ll be keeping in mind in 2023 is that health is wealth. Being ill means that your productivity is at zero, so if you’re able to be consistent and prevent burn-out or health issues, it will work better in the long run for you,” says Boynton.

Lesson two for 2023: Plan, and go on ‘financial dates’

Jensen says: “Without a purpose for my money, I find that it's incredibly easy to give into instant gratification. So I’m focusing on my financial goals, such as overseas travel (short-term), moving overseas (medium to long-term) and retirement (very long-term).

“Knowing myself, I know that success in achieving these comes down to my habits. The one habit that I have seen work the most for me in the past is paying myself first and directing the money I plan to save or invest away from my day-to-day banking so that I'm not tempted to dip in when fun activities pop up, like Dua Lipa coming to town.

“This, plus automating my investments and finding friends who will go on financial dates with me to hold me accountable is key to my success.”

Lesson three for 2023: Don’t be scared into inaction

“Economists do their best I’m sure, but forecasts are so often wrong because the facts evolve and take everyone by surprise,” says Higgins.

“Even when the forecasts are right, the same set of circumstances can affect each of us differently. I think the best way to take that forward into 2023 is to focus on your own situation; your obstacles, your opportunities, your goals, your numbers.

“Don’t become a financial hermit and put things on hold because the headlines have scared you.”

Lesson four for 2023: Be prepared. Recessions hurt

The coming year is going to hit a lot of households hard, Reddell says.

“Recessions really hurt, especially those at the bottom. We have one coming now, it probably can't be avoided, but the best way to minimise the scale, and harm, of recessions is for central banks to do their job, and not let inflation get away on them,” he says.

Barry Coates, founder of the Mindful Money KiwiSaver investment service, says: “The jump in consumer prices was toughest on low income earners in 2022. Life got far tougher for those renting and those on a benefit.

Supplied Mindful Money chief executive Barry Coates says there has been a lack of transparency in accessing information about what funds Kiwisaver providers had invested in.

“But in 2023, homeowners are about to be caught in a double bind from negative equity and higher mortgage payments.”

Lesson five for 2023: You need an emergency fund

Jensen says: “Over the past few months I have been reminded multiple times of how necessary having an emergency fund is, thanks to the dentist and car troubles. As a result my focus is to rebuild that fund and to a slightly larger amount too.

“With a lot that feels uncertain in the money world, I’ll be keeping in mind that having a little spare cash on hand might not be the worst thing.”

Lesson six for 2023: Greenwashing is real

“The era of ‘tell me you’re green’ is being supplanted by the era of ‘show me evidence that you’re green’,” says Coates.

2022 taught us that greenwashing was common among KiwiSaver providers, but 2023 was the year for investors move to better funds with better values within the same risk category, he says.