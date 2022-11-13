The '3000-year-old' pawn industry is in the Commerce Commission's sights

Kevin Garner, owner of Premier Pawnbrokers in Lower Hutt, receives as many as five custom-made engagement rings a year due to failed relationships.

Pawn brokers say legal action against them by the Commerce Commission threatens the economic viability of their 3000-year-old lending industry.

The commission says pawnbroker pledges are loans under the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), and that pawnbrokers are covered responsible lending rules.

Louise Unger​, the Commerce Commission’s credit general manager, said the commission would file a “case stated” proceeding asking the High Court whether its view was correct.

Pawnbrokers said the commission was wrong, and its legal action threatened to remove a source of low-risk finance that some people use to get through a cash crunch.

Palmerston North pawnbroker Cliff McNabb said: “I’m not saying what we do is wonderful, but it serves a purpose. Pawnbroking has been around for around 3000 years.”

Pawn contracts involve a pawnbroker lending someone money and taking an item, like a tool, a piece of jewellery or a car as “pledge” security.

To redeem the pledge, the borrower must repay the money they have borrowed, plus a pledge “fee”, sometimes still called “interest” by some pawnbrokers.

If borrowers don’t redeem the pledge, the pawnbroker can sell the pledge security to recoup its money.

If there’s a shortfall, it has to bear that loss, requiring pawnbrokers to be skilled in valuing secondhand goods. Any excess over $10 has to be returned to the pledger.

But while financial mentors see pawnbrokers as preying on desperate people, pawnbrokers say they offer finance to people without the risk of them falling into a cycle of debt because if they can’t redeem their pledge, the worst that happens is they don’t get their property back.

McNabb said pawnbrokers were covered by their own act of Parliament, and MPs never intended them to be covered by the CCCFA.

Responsible lending rules requiring the checking of affordability, and paying fees to check people’s credit reports, would make pawnbroking uneconomic, he said.

“If the judgment goes against us, I will close,” McNabb.

Unger said the National Pawnbrokers Association had been invited to take part in the case stated action, and said if the commission got the judgment it wanted, it would work with pawnbrokers, so they knew what they had to do to comply with the law.

But McNabb said one pawnbroker he knew had shut up shop fearing being pursued by the commission in court and fined.

Just last month, Tauranga financial mentor Shirley McCombe told government officials that pawn brokers were one of the forms of lending that was on the rise following the introduction of responsible lending rules that slowed finance company lending.

“We now see clients struggling with multiple buy now, pay later schemes, organisations selling ‘refurbished’ items such as phones for exorbitant prices, but not charging interest, or pawn brokers who hold a family’s precious heirlooms such as Tapa cloths and charge, 25%, 60% or even 90% interest per month,” she said.

When one parasitic form of lending was suppressed, others emerged, she said.

One recent case McCombe had seen involved a woman borrowing $2000 against a precious tapa cloth heirloom.

Pledge interest added up so fast, she ended up borrowing $4000 to redeem the pledge, McCombe said.

McCombe said had the pawnbroker asked how she would find the money to redeem the loan, it would have been obvious she could not pay without borrowing the money from somewhere else.

Pawnbroking was on the up. McNabb said business was up about 10% on last year through his Palmerston North shop.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The three golden balls are the symbol of the pawnbroker.

In a blog in August, Premier Pawnbrokers, in Lower Hutt, said according to the National Pawnbrokers Association pledge lending was at record levels, in a trading update.

“Borrowing from pawnbrokers has exceeded the pre-pandemic high and with the new responsible lending criteria, people are finding it difficult to borrow from traditional lenders and are looking at alternative lenders pawnbrokers as an option,” said its owner Kevin Garner.

But tougher times also bring higher risks for pawnbrokers, as it gets harder to sell pledged items that were not redeemed.

McNabb said in his experience about 70% of pledges were redeemed.

Pawnbrokers were generally located in lower socio-economic areas, and some people’s reasons for pawning goods were tough, including addiction, or being turned away by government agencies, McNabb said.

Stuff Pawn contracts involve a pawnbroker lending someone money and taking an item as “pledge” security.

“You’ve got your gamblers and your drug-users. That’s just part of life,” he said.

But, “we’ve got customers that have been denied payments from ACC, who are on a disability benefit for life. They can be short of [money] for a short time.

“Or a tradie who have not been paid for a job, and have cashflow problems,” he said.

But the industry is not entirely centred in lower socio-economic areas.

Business people experiencing cash crunches can pawn items, and because there are no credit checks on pawn loans, their creditors and business partners won’t be alerted to their cashflow problems.

At Premier Pawnbrokers, Garner said pledge items it accepted included fine art, antiques, luxury and classic cars, gold and precious metals.

The most expensive pledge items it was selling were two diamond rings for $46,000 and $50,000.