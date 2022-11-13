Here is how to save your financial bacon without raiding KiwiSaver

Often people can be helped to get on top of their money problems without having to empty their KiwiSaver accounts.

A pilot project run by KiwiSaver provider Simplicity has preserved the retirement savings of over 200 families in dire financial straits.

In the three-month pilot under-stress savers asking for financial hardship withdrawals from KiwiSaver were sent for a chat with money charity Debtfix to try to find ways of making ends meet without raiding their KiwiSaver accounts.

Simplicity chief executive Sam Stubbs said the pilot had been a success, and of the 303 savers seeking hardship withdrawals, just 28% went on to make a withdrawal.

Christine Liggins, founder of Debtfix, said the rest were able, with help, to find other ways to deal with their financial issues.

READ MORE:

* Covid taught us to love KiwiSaver, but also revealed some of its flaws

* Parliament knocks back seven petitions to make KiwiSaver fairer

* KiwiSaver for the over 65s and under 18s



That included getting help to access benefits from Work and Income, as well as making claims on insurance policies they had forgotten they had, and receiving help to get lenders to restructure their loans under lending law hardship provisions.

“Many people, despite having been made redundant or being temporarily unemployed had not contacted Work and Income for assistance prior to our suggestion and doing so considerably improved their financial situation,” Liggins said.

Money in KiwiSaver is locked in until the saver reaches the age of 65, or experiences one of a small number of extreme events: death, serious illness, leaving the country for good, or hitting financial hardship.

STUFF David Boyle talks about why people might not be contributing to KiwiSaver

After a spike up in hardship withdrawals from KiwiSaver in the year to March 31, 2021, hardship withdrawals dipped in the following 12 months, data from the Financial Markets Authority shows.

There has been a sudden uptick in KiwiSaver financial hardship withdrawals as households are squeezed by high inflation, and rising mortgage rates.

In August there were 1705, up from 1433 in August last year, figures from Inland Revenue show.

Stubbs said Simplicity started the pilot after becoming dissatisfied with the hardship application process.

People making hardship applications were traditionally given no guidance, or advice on whether other things could be done to fix their financial problems, or whether their application even had a chance of succeeding, he said.

“That meant KiwiSaver members, ourselves and our supervisor (Public Trust) were applying for, and processing, hardship applications that may have had no chance of being accepted.

“There was no chance of an ongoing relationship with financial consultants who specialise in hardship and day to day management of finances,” he said.

Short-term solutions such as a KiwiSaver withdrawal would not improve many people's long term financial health, he said.

SUPPLIED Christine Liggins, founder of Debtfix, has been helping cash-strapped families to solve their money problems without having to raid their KiwiSaver accounts.

Liggins said some people’s KiwiSaver balances were so low, that it was not even worth them withdrawing it because it would not solve their money issues.

Financial hardship withdrawal arrangements have been criticised as inefficient, and not fit for purpose several times.

During the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020, withdrawals hit a roadblock when it became clear they could only be processed once they had been witnessed in person by a justice of the peace, solicitor, or notary public, which could not happen during lockdown.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simplicity chief executive Sam Stubbs says the pilot showed a better way to handle KiwiSaver hardship applications.

The Government has not acted on the suggestion from Te Ara Ahunga Ora, the Retirement Commission, to oversee the establishment of a KiwiSaver financial hardship withdraw hub for the entire KiwiSaver industry, to ensure everyone was treated fairly and consistently, and everyone who applied for a hardship withdrawal was referred to a budgeting service.

Stubbs said the pilot showed a better way to handle KiwiSaver hardship applications.

“We would like all KiwiSaver schemes to adopt this approach. It's fairer all round.

“It may be more expensive for the KiwiSaver providers, but they can afford it, and it’s better for members,” Stubbs said.