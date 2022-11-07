Five things you can do if you're worried about higher interest rates

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse.

You don’t have to look far at the moment for stories of recent first-home buyers with major financial worries.

On Reddit at the weekend, one buyer who purchased in 2021 said they were worried about what might lie ahead for their home loan of $1.4 million. Even though they had a household income of $250,000, the prospect of their 3.45% interest rate turning into 7% or more was a scary one.

“As far as I can tell, [I] am not in a position to sell without still owing the bank,” the person wrote.

“While [I] know am in a privileged position it is taking a huge toll on my mental health, especially seeing other fellow FHB and close friends cheer the property price falls on. Obviously FOMO'd in and wearing the consequences of that, it feels like a weekly drip of bad news on bad news.”

If you’re in a similar position and worried about how to cope, there are a few things you can do.

Work out what your repayments are likely to be

Mortgage adviser Glen McLeod says there’s no magic solution, so the first thing most people need to do is work out what their repayments are going to increase to when they refix, and how their household budgets could be tweaked to cope with that.

“At the end of the day I think we’re going to see a lot of this over the next couple of years – it’ll only get worse before it gets better.”

Your bank’s website will give you an idea of current rates, and you can use a home loan calculator to work out what your repayments will be.

From there, you can look at whether there are enough changes you can make to your current spending to make those affordable.

“Maybe don’t do that holiday in Bali or whatever this year, maybe it needs to be in Whitianga,” McLeod said.

“Do you need to buy that cheese at $30 a block? Everyone is now having to look at thing like that – even filling up your car now is so expensive, it’s right across the board. But as long as you can make it work it’s only a momentary point in time, it will go up but then it will go down again.”

Increase your income

If things are really tight, you might need to look at how you can increase your income.

That might mean lobbying your boss for a pay rise (apologies to the Reserve Bank), moving to a higher-paying job or a part-time job at the weekends.

Stuff reported last week that one borrower who was worried about interest rates rising at the same time his house’s value was falling had taken on a second job to help cover costs. You could also take in a flatmate or boarder to help.

Restructure your loan

Financial Advice NZ chief executive Katrina Shanks says you might be able to get some relief by changing the terms of your mortgage.

If you have had a loan for a while, or you took it out over a shorter term, you may be able to lower your repayments by restructuring it to be paid back over 30 years.

A $500,000 loan on a rate of 6% is $1383 a fortnight over 30 years, compared to $1486 over 25.

Some people have taken the opportunity to pay more than the minimum on their home loans while interest rates were low. If that was the case for you, it gives you more flexibility to negotiate lower repayments when you come to refix.

Interest-only

Shanks said another option could be to ask your bank to make your home loan “interest-only” for a while.

This means you only pay the interest on the debt, you don’t reduce the principal owing. A $500,000 interest-only loan would cost $577 a week at 6%, compared to $691 a week on principal-and-interest over 30 years.

Take a mortgage holiday

In extreme cases, you could apply for a mortgage holiday. You can do this by telling your bank that you are having difficulty and following its application process for the holiday.

This gives you a break from your payments for a short period of time. But interest is still charged so you will come out of the holiday owing more. You will need a plan to cope with this.

Shanks said it was important not to panic. “Remember talk to your lender before you start missing any payments – there is nearly always a solution, you need to talk to experts such as financial advisers to help you.”