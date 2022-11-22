The extreme ways people on the internet have been saving money

We took to Reddit and TikTok to find some of the most extreme money saving tips people have used in the last year to keep an extra dollar or so in their pocket.

It’s been a tough year on the wallet with the cost of living and inflation continuing to rise.

But the internet is full of weird and wonderful tips on how to save money when times get tough.

Showering at work

This will obviously only work if you still work in an office and have access to a shower facility in your building, but one Reddit user said they began showering at work to save on money.

“I use the shared shower at work instead of showering at home. I can take longish showers and get an exercise daily,” the commenter said.

Along with other hygiene habits, people opted to ditch shampooing their hair, use blocks of salt as natural deodorant, only having cold showers, limiting the days they showered to only once or twice a week and wearing all pieces of clothing at least three times before washing them.

Buying kids clothing and footwear

If you’re an adult with small-ish feet buying the same style of shoe in a child’s size, rather than adults can save you upwards of $50.

One Reddit poster said she usually wore a size 5.5 to 6.5 US in women’s shoes, and shopped for shoes in the children's section.

Unsplash One Reddit user bought black Converse from the boy’s section instead of the women’s and save US$25.

“Last week I went to buy a simple pair of black Chuck Taylors. The store had none in my size in the women’s section, and I was irritated by how expensive they are. Checked the boys section – the boys 3.5 fit perfectly and were US$25 (NZ$40) cheaper,” she said.

Freeze or re-plant all of your food

To combat the high cost of living one British woman makes food a month in advance and freezes it.

This included sandwiches, which she popped in plastic wrap and froze for up to a month.

She also replanted her fruit and veges, such as a spring onion, which can re-grow in the garden.

It also stopped food waste, which was one of the leading causes of people losing money on food, costing New Zealand households $3.1 billion a year.

Ditch subscription services for library DVDs

Paying up to $22.99 a month for Netflix, $12.99 for Disney Plus, $12.99 for Neon and $8 for Amazon Prime can add up, especially if you’re subscribed to all of them.

Ross Giblin/Stuff One Reddit has opted to use DVDs again, instead of paying for subscription services.

So one Reddit user said they now went to their local library to rent DVDs instead. So dust of your old DVD player that has been sitting in a cupboard for years.

If you no longer have a DVD player you can still buy one for under $100 from a number of retailers.

You just might have to deal with a scratchy disc – but that works out to be the equivalent of glitchy internet while using a streaming service.