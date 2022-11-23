Inflation situation: Could we ever see a return of the 1980s' 20% rates?

The finance minister said it's tough now but there's "some light at the end of the tunnel".

It wasn’t all that long ago that we were talking about being in a period of historically low interest rates.

People were being told how to navigate their investments in a “low interest rate environment" and making the most of a supply of cheap money.

But within a year, retail home loan rates have doubled and the squeeze is going on some households.

It is expected that the official cash rate will pass the 4% benchmark on Wednesday. We’ve been here before, so what can those previous periods of rising interest rates teach us about what might happen now? And will we ever get back to low rates?

Inflation situation: 2022

Wages: The median weekly earnings from wage and salaries was $1189 in June, according to Stats NZ.

House prices: The Real Estate Institute median price for New Zealand was $825,000 in October.

Inflation: 7.2% in the year to September

The Reserve Bank is currently battling inflation of the sort that has not been seen in 30 years.

A combination of supply chain problems, geopolitical tensions, pent-up demand from lockdowns and a lack of labour have helped to set the scene for rising prices.

Stuff Inflation is hitting households at a rate not seen in decades.

Infometrics chief forecaster Gareth Kiernan said the fact the current situation was being driven by supply problems made it a different problem to tackle.

“They can’t really stop that supply side inflation and now they’re in a situation where have to try and change expectations and future behaviour when we’ve got this persistent underbelly of inflation that they can do very little to address. It does make it more difficult.”

House prices are now down about 10% year-on-year and just under 13% from their peak, according to the Real Estate Institute.

He said the bigger home loans of 2022 compared to earlier periods of higher interest rates could mean households were more sensitive to rising interest rates. If the official cash rate were to peak at 5% or 5.25%, as forecast, that was well below the last peak of 8.25%.

Inflation situation: 2008

Wages: The median weekly earnings from wage and salaries was $730 in June, according to Stats NZ.

Average house price: The Real Estate Institute median price for New Zealand was $335,000 in October.

Official cash rate: 8.25% (June 2008) The OCR started to be reduced from the next meeting in July.

Inflation: 5.1% in September 2008.

A big difference between our current situation and 2008 is summed up in three letters: GFC.

The global financial crisis took the sting out of inflation pretty quickly.

“The housing market and credit growth are already in full retreat so real interest rates shouldn’t need to go as high,” ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said.

“But on the other hand, inflation and wage inflation is much higher and inflation expectations are rising so nominal interest rates have to go higher to deliver the same real interest rate.”

Although house prices are now higher than they were in 2007, household debt is lower compared to incomes.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Sharon Zollner says our debt-to-income ratio is healthier now than in 2008.

Zollner said that was partly because banks had been more prudent but also because incomes had grown a lot.

“That’s making households more resilient but that’s a mixed blessing from where the Reserve Bank sits, given they are trying to make households spend less.”

Kiernan said in 2008, and in the 1980s, global recessions had done some of the hard work for the Reserve Bank in terms of reducing demand.

“You’re looking down the barrel of another recession globally but because supply is already constrained you almost have to try to bring that demand back even further. It’s not clear at this stage a recession will be significant enough to do that.”

Between June 2007 and March 2009 house prices fell 9% in nominal terms and 14% in real terms.

He said inflation felt high at the time. “Leading into that you had oil prices which were very high and it wasn’t supply constraints per se but supply wasn’t keeping up with demand. There were similarities but it’s far more acute this time around on the supply side.”

Inflation situation: 1980s

Average wage: Wages rose fast through this time, reportedly from an average weekly wage of $285 in 1984 to $529 in 1989.

Average house price: $80,000 in 1985

Official cash rate: There wasn’t one. The official cash rate was introduced in March 1999. But in 1985, floating mortgage rates hit 20%.

This is the period of inflation older generations refer to when they talk about how hard it was to buy a house in previous years.

Between 1974 and 1980, house prices increased 47% in nominal terms, but the high rate of inflation at the time meant, in real terms, they actually fell 38.1%.

Over this time, interest rates hit the sort of level that would make many modern borrowers queasy.

Zollner said there was no inflation targeting or independent central bank in the 1980s. “That’s in theory the game changer for whether inflation is allowed to become entrenched or not. But the fact remains that raising rates aggressively now is a matter of short-term paid for medium-term gain – in price stability. Traditionally humans collectively haven’t been great at these kinds of trade-offs.”

ANZ economist Miles Workman said it was not impossible that rates would get back to that sort of level but he would “attach an extremely low probability to it”.

He said it would take a very unlikely combination of events.

“A new significant and persistent supply shock (not unforeseeable given current geopolitical tensions and pandemic risks); perhaps some kind of sovereign debt crisis that sends Government bond yields to the moon (eg on the back of an unsustainable fiscal expansion); central banks losing their hard-won inflation targeting credibility (just to name a few).”

He said the fact that rates were now rising rapidly would mitigate the risk that inflation continued to be higher than expected, and lowered the chance of interest rates shooting up dramatically.

“If the Reserve Bank wasn’t responding to current inflation pressures, then I would be very worried about how high rates may need to eventually go.”

Kiernan said there was a growing dichotomy between people who had owned a house for a while and those who had bought recently.

“People who’ve owned their house for seven or eight or 10 or longer years, when you’re pushing mortgage rates up to 7% they’ll look at that and go ‘who cares I’ve seen that before, I can live with that’.

“The value of their debt relative to incomes is probably not that bad. But you've got this very small pool of people who leveraged themselves up to the eyeballs last year on the expectation that interest rates would stay at 2% or 3% for an extended period of time.

“It’s almost like that first pool of people, as long as they keep their jobs, they can keep servicing their debt, they may have to change their spending habits a bit but it’s not drastic – and you've got this other pool of people that is heavily, critically affected and at massive risk.

“The question for me is if all you're doing is affecting that relatively small portion of the population is it enough to get demand and supply back into equilibrium. It’s not clear to me that the bank’s actions will be as effective as they would like.”