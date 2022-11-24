Why don't fixed term interest rates move in line with OCR hikes?

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr fronts up to MPs in wake of hawkish monetary statement.

ANALYSIS: When the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua raised the official cash rate (OCR) by 75 basis points on Wednesday, borrowers were told to brace for pain.

Property research company Corelogic warned rising home loan rates could add $12,000 a year to the cost of a $500,000 home loan.

Lifting the OCR is the Reserve Bank’s way of slowing the economy by making borrowing more expensive, pushing up the price of mortgages and business loans, and leaving less money in households’ pockets to spend.

But so far, mortgage rates haven’t really moved. Here’s why.

The first home loan rates to move after an OCR hike are generally floating rate loans.

Often, banks pass on the entire OCR increase soon after the announcement from the Reserve Bank.

For most home loan borrowers, these are things like revolving credit, and are often only a small part of household’s overall borrowing.

Kathryn George/Stuff The official cash rate has now risen nine times in a row. Home loan rates have been rising as a result.

ANZ senior economist Miles Workman says banks’ “treasury” teams work constantly to source the money each bank needs in order to make loans.

The sources of bank money include households putting money in savings and other deposits at banks, but also banks borrowing from large investors, like pension funds, on international “wholesale” money markets.

The bank funding backing floating rate loans is short-term funding which is very sensitive to rises in the OCR, says Workman.

This is why floating rates tend to rise within a day or a few days of an OCR rise, he says.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Miles Workman, senior economist at ANZ, says floating rate loans are more sensitive to OCR changes.

By contrast, longer-term money borrowed on the wholesale markets to back longer-term fixed-term mortgage rates (one, two, three, four and five-year fixed term loans) is less sensitive to OCR moves.

The markets have “priced in” expected rises in the OCR before they happen, Workman says.

“Fixed mortgage rates are going to move on expectations of where the OCR is going to be over the next one, two, three years, or whatever duration,” he says.

“You don’t necessarily need an OCR to move fixed rates,” he says.

“We might be halfway between two decisions by the Reserve Bank, and then something comes along, like consumer price index data, and that CPI data is super-strong.”

In the case of a shock like that, he says, “they start pricing in higher future OCR hikes, or remaining higher for longer.

That puts upwards pressure on fixed term mortgage rates.

There are other pressures on home loan rates. Economist Tony Alexander says economists now expect the OCR to peak at around 5.5%.

That will put pressure on short-term, fixed-term home loan prices to rise, but banks could also choose to increase their margins.

“The one-year fixed mortgage rate looks like heading towards 6.5%, assuming banks continue to tolerate below average margins,” Alexander says.

Fixed-rate home loan rises have the biggest impact on households, as most households fix most of their home loans.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Independent economist Tony Alexander says one-year fixed rates are heading towards 6.5% if banks continue to tolerate ‘below average’ margins.

Overall, households (including property investors) owed $302​ billion secured by mortgages on residential property at the end of September.

Just $39b​ of that was on floating rate loans.

But households only feel the pain of fixed-term rate increases when one of their fixed term loans comes to an end, and they have to refix at a higher rate.