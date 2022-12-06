Understanding what type of KiwiSaver investor you are

Understanding what KiwiSaver fund is right for your lifestage is key to making the right investment choice for you.

It's important to remember that not all KiwiSaver funds are the same. Ensuring you're in the right KiwiSaver fund for your own personal life stage is key to making the most out of your investment, taking control of your future and achieving your financial goals.

So how do you pick the right fund for you?

Arming yourself with the basics

When considering your fund, you should consider how you'll be using your KiwiSaver account and remember that the balance will fluctuate over time.

Each type of fund invests in a different mix of income assets (e.g. cash and bonds) and growth assets (e.g. shares and property) as a result the value of each fund goes up and down differently over time.

We've used Westpac KiwiSaver Scheme funds as examples, but generally speaking these follow the same thinking across different providers:

Cash funds - comprising 100 per cent cash or cash equivalents

Conservative funds - 75-80 per cent income assets and 20 per cent-25 per cent growth assets

Moderate funds - 60 per cent income assets, with 40 per cent growth assets

Balanced funds - are around 40 per cent income assets, with 60 per cent growth

Growth funds - 20 per cent income assets, with around 80 per cent focus on growth assets

Check out the Westpac KiwiSaver Scheme Fund Chooser for a quick and easy way to choose the best fund for your life stage in under five minutes.

SUPPLIED Keep in mind when you'll need to access your KiwiSaver funds and what for.

Think about your plans and what you want to achieve

Most importantly, each fund type is carefully designed to work best within a specific timeframe.

If you're in it for the short haul (say three to five years), a conservative or moderate fund could be worth considering. If you're not planning on cashing out for a decade or more, a growth fund could be a smart pick as they're designed to give you higher returns in the long run.

Switching funds if you need to

The good news is you're not locked into any particular fund. As your time frame and circumstances change, you can switch between funds depending on your investment goals and attitude to risk. In fact, switching KiwiSaver funds at key life stages could add up to tens of thousands of dollars over time. During times of market volatility before making a switch you should consider talking to a financial adviser or your product provider to avoid making a decision that could mean 'locking in a loss.'

TIP: You're not locked into a fund. As your timeframe or circumstances change you can always switch between funds that meet your needs or financial goals.

Considering when you'll need access to your funds

A KiwiSaver account is designed as a long-term investment, and in order to make the most of it you should ask yourself these two questions:

How long until you plan to use your KiwiSaver savings for your first home or retirement?

How will you feel about seeing your savings going up and down along the way?

Your answers help you to choose a fund that not only aligns with your financial goals and understanding when you need to access your savings will help narrow down your options - but equally important is being realistic about your appetite for risk, and your ability to weather market fluctuations without pressing the panic button.

123RF You can switch funds at any time if your lifestyle or circumstances change.

Learn what type of investor you are

Cautious and conservative

Take Sally. She's a cautious investor nearing retirement who feels most at ease when she's funneling her hard-earned wages into a conservative fund. These funds tend to invest in low-risk things like cash and bonds and are typically designed not to fall too much in a market downturn. The downside? Well, that depends on Sally's timeframe. If she's in it for the long-term she might miss out on maximum investment returns by sticking with a conservative fund. Perhaps she could tolerate a few more ups and downs if it meant she'd likely achieve a higher balance over time?

Balanced and moderate

Then there's John. He's a middle-of-the-road kind of guy, happy to take a few risks within moderation. He puts his money into a balanced KiwiSaver fund which includes a well-rounded mix of income assets (cash, bonds, NZ and international fixed interest) and growth assets (international and Australasian equities, and listed property). These funds tend to offer a medium level of return and your balance may go up and down in line with the markets, but again it comes down to timeline. If John doesn't expect to access his savings for at least ten years, he could be missing out on the gains of being in a growth fund. Similarly, if he's planning on emptying out his KiwiSaver soon – and wants some certainty about his balance – a conservative or moderate fund might be what the doctor ordered.

SUPPLIED Understanding your own life journey and your attitude to movement in the market will help you chose the right fund for you.

Looking for growth and higher gains

That brings us to Charlotte. She's a go-getter, looking for high gains in a more aggressive growth fund. The bulk of her contributions are invested in high growth assets like Australian equities and listed property. Her balance will be subject to movement, but over the long-term she'll likely achieve the highest returns. That's music to the ears for someone like Charlotte because she's not planning on using her money for at least a decade, and she's happy to ride out the fluctuations. Plus, once she gets closer to accessing her money, she plans to switch to a more conservative, less fluctuating fund.

It's your journey

Understanding your timeline and your attitude to your balance going up and down is the first step to taking control of your future and achieving your goals.

Make sure you're in the right KiwiSaver fund for you. Whether you're keen to just check up on where you're at, or are unsure, a good place to start is to understand fund options.

Check out the Westpac KiwiSaver Scheme Fund Chooser today, to see what choice will work for your investment timeline.

This article is proudly sponsored by Westpac New Zealand Limited ("Westpac"). BT Funds Management (NZ) Limited ("BTNZ") is the scheme provider and issuer, and Westpac is a distributor, of the Westpac KiwiSaver Scheme ("Scheme").

The information above is provided for information purposes only and is not a recommendation or opinion in relation to the Scheme. It is general in nature and does not take into account your particular financial situation or goals. We recommend you consult a financial advice provider and a taxation adviser before acting on any information or general opinions, to consider your particular investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances.