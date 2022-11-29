Making sense of KiwiSaver contributions

Understanding where you KiwiSaver contributions come from can help you build for your financial future.

Not only can KiwiSaver help you achieve your goals, but it can also lay the foundations for long-term financial security.

Better yet, it's a team effort. Understanding how KiwiSaver account contributions work – and where they come from – will help you get the most out of your investment. That means you can start building your best tomorrow, today.

Three contribution sources

There are three main places KiwiSaver account contributions can come from, and the great news is your employer, and the government are helping you fuel up the tank.

1. You

If you're an employee, you can contribute part of your income to your KiwiSaver account every time you get paid. You can stay with the minimum 3 per cent or better yet turbo-charge your investment by contributing 4 per cent, 8 per cent or even 10 per cent of your earnings. It's your call - you're in the driver's seat -

Self-employed or not in paid employment?

You can still make contributions that work with your own personal cashflow and financial circumstances. However, to qualify for $521.43 from the Government you still need to contribute a total of $1042.86 in the period 1st July to 30th June. This can be a lump sum or in regular payments and you have to be aged over 18 and live mainly in New Zealand.

SUPPLIED Your employer and the government will also contribute to your KiwiSaver fund.

2. Your employer

As long as you're eligible, your employer contributes 3 per cent of your pay into your KiwiSaver account, which helps grow your investment even more.

The Government

If you are eligible the Government will contribute 50 cents for every dollar you contribute, up to a maximum of $521.43 annually. Over a lifetime that could amount to as much as $36,000. It's money for jam! To get the full Government contribution you need to have put in at least $1043 each year in the period 1 July to 30 June (the equivalent of $21 a week). If you earn $35,000 or more annually and contribute 3 per cent, you're already there. If not, it's easy to top up your KiwiSaver account so you don't miss out. And even if you can't afford the full amount, contribute what you can, because for every $10 you'll get another $5 from the government up to $521.43.

3. Getting the most out of contributions

Now that you know how contributions work, it's time to discover how to get the most mileage out of them. Every little bit you do today, can make a big difference to your tomorrow.

Going strong, early – KiwiSaver Schemes are designed as a long-term retirement investment. The dollars you save earliest in your journey will have the most time to grow.

You won't miss what you don't see – KiwiSaver account contributions are taken straight from your pay before you even see them, so why not try increasing them a smidgeon? Not only could that significantly boost your balance, but there's a good chance you'll barely notice!

Look for opportunities to save more – increasing your contributions every time your circumstances change is a brilliant (and relatively painless) way to power up your investment. Got a pay rise or new job? Kids flown the nest? Paid off that mortgage? Increase your contributions before you start blowing that extra cash.

Treat KiwiSaver savings as a retirement investment account – make lump sum contributions if you get a bonus or inheritance and use your KiwiSaver fund to really put your money to work for retirement (as this is locked in until you retire).

SUPPLIED The more you contribute to your KiwiSaver over time, the better the outcome will be for your retirement.

What it might look like in practice*

The more you contribute over your lifetime, the better off you'll likely be when it comes to retirement.

*The below stories are presented as hypothetical examples. Individuals should seek advice on what would suit their personal financial situation.

Emma, Finn and Ruby are great examples.

Each of them joined KiwiSaver when they were 35, earn a salary of $45k each year and are all in a Balanced fund

Emma's minimum 3 per cent contribution will see her hit 65 with a balance of around $130,000, giving her around $125/week until she's 90.

That's not to be sniffed at but Finn contributes twice as much at 6 per cent, and will hit 65 with around $194,000 (or around $185/week from 65 to 90).

Meanwhile, Ruby's determination to achieve financial security reigns supreme – her 10 per cent contribution gives her around $266/week from the age of 65 to 90 with a KiwiSaver balance of just under $280,000

SUPPLIED If you took the price of one Big Mac and put it into an aggressive KiwiSaver fund (earning on average around 5.5 per cent), over 45 years you'd end up with $92.

Every small contribution helps

It can be tough putting money aside for the future, when the here and now is bleeding you dry. But even the smallest contributions can achieve significant long-term gains.

Let's take a McDonald's Big Mac. Instead of caving into those late-night cravings why not funnel the $8.30 you'd spend into your KiwiSaver?

The clever cats at sorted.org.nz have done the math, and it turns out if you invested that one Big Mac into an aggressive KiwiSaver fund (earning on average around 5.5 per cent), over 45 years you'd end up with $92. That's a big return on just one Big Mac.

Better still, invest the price of a Big Mac every week (that equates to $19,422 over 45 years) and you'll quadruple your money, coming out with a staggering $83,836. All that just for exercising a little willpower at the Drive-Thru.

Thinking about tomorrow, today, can make all the difference to reaching your financial goals.

Don't miss out on the government KiwiSaver contribution – it could amount to as much as $36k over a lifetime

If you are eligible (i.e contributing) to get the full Government Contribution make sure you contribute at least $1043 by June each year.

Instead of your weekly Big Mac put that money into your KiwiSaver – fast forward 45 years and you could be $83k richer

Increase your contributions to super-charge your investment. Use the KiwiSaver Calculator to check out the difference it can make.

