How the Kiwi cost of living compares with some other countries

Around the world people are having to watch their pennies as the cost of living soars. Making things even tougher, food prices have been climbing even faster than the overall rise in inflation.

Here, the rise in food prices has been painfully obvious at the supermarket checkout. Despite that, inflation has been more restrained in this country than in many other places.

And in many countries, including New Zealand, residents have been shielded from the full impact of rising prices by some level of government relief.

Statistics NZ calculations put annual consumer price inflation in this country at 7.2% in the year to September.

The rise in food prices was worse, at 10.7% in the year to November.

In some ways, even that doesn’t show how tough things are. For just fruit and vegetables, prices were up a whopping 20% from a year earlier, while meat, poultry and fish were up 12%.

That suggests the inflation in 2022 was most damaging to those already struggling, and spending all their money just to be able to buy the basics.

In many other developed countries, prices have been rising even faster.

The average rise in the CPI in OECD economies in the year to October was 10.7% (compared to our 7.2% for the year to September). The OECD total included a 16.1% rise in food prices, and a 28.1% rise in energy prices.

That’s a broad view. A better indication of how well we’re containing inflation might come from comparing our performance to that of three other wealthy countries with similar sized populations – Ireland, Norway and Singapore.

123RF Temple Bar in Dublin. The Irish government has taken a range of steps to reduce the impact of inflation

Ireland

Looking at Ireland, its inflation hit 9.2% in the year to October, with energy companies having announced price increases of up to 47% would be implemented early in the month.

Electric Ireland, the country’s largest energy supplier, hiked residential electricity bills by 26.7% and gas bills by 37.5% from October 1.

Company executive director Pat Fenlon said it was an unprecedented time in the energy industry with increases to wholesale gas prices in excess of 700% over the previous 12 months, including 200% between June and September 2022.

Ireland’s Central Statistics Office said electricity was up 71% in the year to October and gas up 93%.

Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverages were 10.6% higher, nearly the same as the 10.7% rise in food prices in this country.

The Irish government helped out residents and small to medium enterprises with a range of relief measures, the OECD reported.

That included cuts to petrol taxes, subsidies for public transport, and an enhanced electricity credit of €600 (NZ$987) for households to be paid in three tranches during this northern winter.

National average prices for food in October, published by the CSO, included 1kg of sirloin steak at €16.04 (NZ$26.37), 1kg of lamb loin chops at €21.465 (NZ$35.30), 2 litres of full fat milk at €2.123 (NZ$3.48), 1kg of Irish cheddar at €10.142 (NZ$16.67), half a dozen large eggs at €2.044 (NZ$3.35), and 1 pound of butter at €3.700 (NZ$6.08).

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber The Oslofjord partly frozen in front of the Opera House in Oslo in early December

Norway

In Norway, the CPI increase peaked at 7.5% in the year to October, then dropped to 6.5% in the year to November.

The rise in inflation was kept in check by generous government support to counter surging electricity prices.

Without that support, the CPI would have been up 8.4% in the year to November and 9.5% in the year to October, Statistics Norway said.

As a big oil and gas producer, Norway has also benefited from the rapid rise in fuel prices.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages were up a steep 12.7% for the year, while residents faced a more restrained 4.9% rise in costs for the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels category. Transport was up 9.6%.

Statistics Norway said the billions of US dollars worth of government support meant the amount actually paid by households for electricity in the third quarter of 2022 was only 3.1% higher than in the second quarter. And it was well below the record high paid in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Michael Daly/Stuff In Singapore the government says support measures fully cover the rise in living costs for lower-income households.

Singapore

In Singapore, the CPI was up 6.7% in October from a year earlier, and had edged lower from a month earlier, data from Statistics Singapore shows.

Food was up 7.1%, clothing 3.2%, accommodation up 4.9%, electricity and gas prices were up 19% from a year earlier (although the household tariff was lower for the fourth quarter of 2022, than it was for the third quarter), and transport up 15.5% (of which public transport was up 8.8%).

The government of Singapore said support measures provided during 2022 would fully cover the rise in the cost of living for lower-income households on average for the year.

The measures would also cover more than half the increase in the cost of living for middle-income households on average.

That support included, earlier this year, a special payment of up to S$300 (NZ$345) cash for lower- to middle-income Singaporeans, and a one-off S$100 (NZ$115) Household Utilities Credit for all Singaporean households.

A second support package was announced in October. Both it, and an earlier package were each worth S$1.5 billion (NZ$1.726b).

The second package included a cost-of-living Special Payment of up to S$500 (NZ$575) cash for 2.5 million adult Singaporeans.

In this country, the Government made a $350 Cost of Living Payment, in three tranches, to everyone 18 or over, who earned under $70,000 a year.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Finance Minister Grant Robertson announces an end to fuel tax cuts as the country faces a gloomy economic forecast.

Making comparisons

Comparing the cost of living between countries is complicated.

The website Numbeo, which calls itself the “world’s largest cost of living database”, has a go at providing indications of prices around the world by collating information about prices from users around the world. It also uses sources such as supermarket websites and government institutions.

It tries to provide a kind of general overview of all that information in a quality of life index. That takes into account such things as purchasing power, healthcare, safety, pollution, traffic and climate.

For the overall index – where the higher the number the better the quality of life – New Zealand gets a “very high” score of 188.49, Norway has 182.44, Ireland gets a “high” 154.68, and Singapore 151.20.

For the purchasing power category – where higher is also better, New Zealand scores a “very high” 113.09, Norway has a “high” 94.33, Singapore 91.62, and Ireland has a “moderate” 83.85.