Raising NZ Super age would cause financial misery for over 65s - Retirement Commissioner says

Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson says the age at which people qualify for NZ Super should stay at 65.

New Zealand’s Retirement Commissioner Jane Wrightson says New Zealanders aren't wealthy enough to cope with a higher pension age.

Her predecessors Diane Maxwell​ and Diana Crossan​ recommended the age at which people get the universal state pension should rise from 65 to 67, But Wrightson said 40%​ of people aged 65​ and over had virtually no other income besides NZ Super, and another 20%​ only had a little more.

“Even with NZ Super, close to one in three people don’t think they will have enough for retirement unless they continue working past 65,” she said.

And, she warned: “Any increase to the age of people accessing NZ Super will only further disadvantage women, Māori, and Pacific People.”

The purpose of the retirement system was to enable older people to live with dignity and mana, and contribute to community and whānau in later life, Wrightson said.

“It is clear to me that the age of eligibility to access NZ Super must remain the same, or a more complicated system be considered to reduce the inevitable inequity such a change would bring,” she said.

Already there were signs of growing hardship amongst over 65s, said Natalie Vincent, chief executive of the Ngā Tāngata Microfinance not-for-profit loans scheme.

Stuff Making ends meet is getting harder for households, and there are indications it’s hitting many retirees hard.

There was an increase in over 65s in financial distress applying for Ngā Tāngata’s “last resort” loans to help them pay off high-interest loans, Vincent said.

Last year, 22% of applicants were over the age of 65, she said.

“This year, it’s increased to 28%,” she said, and half of applications for its no-interest loans to purchase essential household items like washing machines were now from over-65s.

“We believe this reflects cost of living increases,” Vincent said.

Natalie Vincent, chief executive of not-for-profit lender Ngā Tāngata Microfinance, says applications from over 65s are on the rise.

Many over-65s had no way of increasing their low incomes, and many were turning to buy now, pay later loans to buy essentials, she said.

Women, Māori and Pacific people were over-represented in applications for Ngā Tāngata loans, she said.

Most applicants were renters, including in social housing, and were paying 40% to 50%​ of their NZ Super on rent, she said.

Wrightson’s predecessors’ calls to lift the age of eligibility was to combat the rising cost to the taxpayer of funding NZ Super, which is forecast to rise by 2061 to 6.4%​ of GDP from about 4%​ today.

Te Ara Ahunga Ora One of the greatest successes of modern Aotearoa is that people are living longer, but that's making NZ Super more costly.

“We hear a lot about the cost of NZ Super, but very, very little about its value,” Wrightson said.

The value of the unpaid work done by older people, including voluntary work and raising grandchildren, had been valued at $15 billion a year, she said.

Every three years, Te Ara Ahunga Ora The Retirement Commission makes retirement policy recommendations to government, and this time the Government asked for special attention to be paid to the retirements of Māori, Pacific people and women.

Recommendations from the commission included the government continuing to fight to close the gender pay gap.

Changes to KiwiSaver included taking steps to ensure KiwiSaver contributions continued for people during parental leave.

The commission also planned to establish a “by Māori, for Māori” approach to retirement policy through the creation of an advisory rōpu at the commission.

It also had advice for the private sector, asking banks to do more to help Māori and Pacific families into homeownership.

The commission also called on the Government to lower the means-testing for accommodation supplement benefit.

Wrightson also said it was time to take a fresh look at whether people living alone, or living with other people, should be paid different amounts of NZ Super.

“Given the increasing proportion of NZ Super required to meet housing costs, the projected increase in number of seniors renting, and the potential for sharing or ‘flatting’ to occur in later life, it is also timely to consider whether these design settings remain appropriate,” she said.