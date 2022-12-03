'Happiness versus money in the bank': The budget and spending habits of everyday workers

Stuff spoke to three people about how much they earn, what they spend their money on, and what their savings account looks like.

It has been a year of wage rises for workers across the country as the labour shortage and cost of living increases gave them a leg up to ask for more pay.

But how are workers’ financials looking and have they had to adapt to be able to keep up with inflation, despite potentially earning more than ever?

Stuff spoke to three people about how much they earn, what they spend their money on and what their savings account looks like.

Their names have been withheld, so they felt comfortable being completely transparent about their financial situation.

Wellington woman, 26

A 26-year-old woman who lives in Wellington and works in digital marketing for a utilities company earns $75,000 a year.

But even thought she is earning the most she’s ever earned and feeling like she should be comfortable living on that kind of money she still feels on edge.

“Salary-wise, I definitely feel stable but in terms of my savings or long-term financial situation, I still feel quite vulnerable,” she said.

She started the year on $55,000, before getting a pay rise to $58k. She then moved into her new role, which was a promotion, which came with a $17,000 pay rise.

After tax, $1876.52 is deposited into her bank account fortnightly. From this pay $500 is spent on rent, $60 on expenses such as power, internet and communal flat bills, $90 on car loan, $60 on phone bill, $70 on car and contents insurance and about $80 on petrol.

She also puts $200 into her savings account, which she admits, often just gets transferred out again.

Another $247 is deducted from her pay towards her $42,836.17 student loan.

”The rest generally goes towards food, entertainment, clothes, drinking and going out. I don't keep a strict budget, so it really depends,” she said.

She has $1241.04 in her savings account.

And even with her pay rise this year, she is still finding it hard to get ahead, especially after years of being on a much lower salary, or being a student with a part-time job.

“When you've never really been able to save because there just purely wasn't enough leftover from a pay check, it's hard to not get carried away with having more disposable income and can be hard to get into that saving mindset.

“I also feel like I'm playing catch up on a lot of financial admin, like going to the dentist or actually making ‘bigger’ purchases because I wasn't financially able to for years.

“Or struggling to beat the rise of inflation. I finally feel like I'm being paid enough to live comfortably on, but now groceries and petrol are higher than they ever were.”

She says she never has to worry about not having enough food or paying rent, as she easily budgets for the essentials, but worries about her ability, or inability, to save towards medium-term bigger purchases like a new bed, new car or needing to get wisdom teeth pulled out.

“And definitely worry about larger long-term things, like wanting to travel, or move overseas for an OE, being able to own a pet, or have kids, or being able to buy a house.”

Blenheim man, 46

For this South Island truck driver, his weekly pay changes from week to week because he is paid hourly wages.

Last year he received a pay rise of $4, from $25 an hour to $29 an hour, which was then increased to $35 earlier in the year.

“For 43 hours I got about $1230 in the bank,” he said.

He’s a homeowner and his mortgage is $1800 a month, payments on his truck are $511 a month and his rates are $2300 a year.

And he is putting $55 a week into a savings account in preparation for his rates to “rise substantially” next year.

His monthly power bill clocks in at about $150 a month and the cost of diesel can fluctuate by more than $100 a week depending on prices at the pump.

The amount he spends on food has gone up from $150 a week at the start of last year to about $200 now. He also allows for another $30 a week towards the monthly Sky TV bill.

“I only save $20 a week to my savings which are just over $3000 which is there in case of truck repairs or house repairs.

“I think apart from some socks and track pants I haven't bought anything apart from groceries this year because I bought my house just before 2007 financial crash and I really struggled through that.

“So I can see it's about to happen again, so that amount of savings isn't enough to make me feel comfortable.”

Wellington woman, 25

This Wellington woman works in radio full-time and also does multiple freelance gigs to earn money on the side.

She is paid $39,776 a year, so receives $1127 in her account fortnightly.

Of this, $330 goes to rent, about $100 goes to power, $200 on food, $50 on internet, $40 on public transport, $50 to for prescriptions as she deals with chronic illness.

She spends $50 a fortnight on lunch and coffee as well as $40 on music tickets, being in the radio industry.

She also spent $80 a fortnight on cigarettes and $60 to a debt collector after she suffered mental distress while at university and had not fulfilled the requirements for her papers to be paid for by Studylink, so was now in debt.

“My employer consistently ups my pay to reflect the current costs of living and inflation.

“It’s something that makes me feel comfortable and secure knowing that they can and are doing that to support their workers,” she said.

She said she only had $200 in her savings account, which she admits she does not feel comfortable with.

”Money is a big stress, and I’m caught because my job is super fulfilling and gives me back so much, but I could be earning more in a job that I hate.

“So it’s happiness versus money in the bank.”