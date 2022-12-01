Missed payments on home loans rise as household costs increase, Centrix says

More people are struggling to make their loan repayments on time, data from Centrix shows.

Missed payments on loans and household bills are creeping up as households face rising costs and recession, data from credit reporting company Centrix shows.

Three-quarters of lenders, power companies and other credit providers reported increases during October in the number of customers who were behind on their payments, Centrix chief executive Keith McLaughlin said.

The exception were the buy now, pay later (BNPL) lenders, that saw a fall in the proportion of their borrowers who were behind on their loans.

“We saw arrears climb in October as people struggled to meet their repayment commitments across a range of credit products including vehicle and personal loans, telco and utility bills, and mortgages,” McLaughlin said.

At the end of October, 4.2%​ of borrowers were behind in their payments by 30 or more days, compared to 4%​ the previous month.

Some kinds of loan are faring worse than others, Centrix data showed.

The proportion of home loans with missed repayments has risen for the third month in a row to just over 1%​, which remains low compared to historic levels. Arrears on vehicle loans rose to 4.7%​.

McLaughlin said the proportion of buy now, pay later borrowers behind on their repayments fell to 8.7%​ from 9%​ the previous month.

While demand for most kinds of loans increased in October, there were two exceptions.

With house prices falling, and home loan interest rates rising, demand for home loans continues to languish.

Centrix said demand was 3.4% lower than in October last year.

Demand for BNPL loans, which face tougher regulation, was down 7.1% compared to last year.

Simultaneously, new consumer lending was up 6% year-on-year, another trend observed during the last three months as consumers increasingly turn to credit to help support household spending.

In the business world, defaults on loans by tourism and hospitality enterprises fell in October.

However, defaults rose amongst construction businesses and retailers.