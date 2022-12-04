How much money do we need to be happy? The science is out

We all know happy when we see it, but striving for happiness through wealth has led to people fixating on the contested idea that there is a certain level of income needed to be happy.

ANALYSIS: There is no unifying theory that explains the relationship between money and happiness.

But the competing theories jostling for supremacy may give tips to work out the answer to the thorny question: How much money do you need to be happy?

“There are different theories about it,” says Professor Robert MacCulloch, one of the country’s leading experts on money and happiness.

“I don’t think you can be arrogant, and declare any one of them the winner,” the University of Auckland scholar says.

READ MORE:

* Friendships, pets, money, weight loss: What really makes you feel happier?

* Why you should hope your friends or neighbours never win Lotto

* Choosing to grab happiness when you can



The most famous of magic numbers ...

“If you have a calling to the priesthood, or you want to be a nun, and you really don’t value material things, you’re perfectly happy on $10,000 a year, just with food and shelter,” MacCulloch says.

But, he says: “You could be a rampant capitalist, a New York banker, and anything under a million a year, you are unhappy.”

Setting aside the moral of the tale of the nun and the capitalist, some people think there is a magic number for human happiness.

MacCulloch used to work at Princeton University with two of the most famous Nobel Prize-winning wellbeing economists in the world, Angus Deaton​ and Daniel Kahneman​.

supplied University of Auckland economics professor Robert MacCulloch says the economics of wellbeing contains competing theories about how money and happiness are related.

They worked out back in 2010​ that an income of about US$75,000 a year​ (NZ$117,000 in today’s terms) was the magic number. It caused headlines around the world, suggesting there was an income people could aim for that would make them happy.

After a person earned that, Deaton and Kahneman argued, there was a rapidly diminishing happiness return from each extra dollar added to their salary.

This attracts researchers who think that people quickly adapt to wealth, says MacCulloch.

“You buy a new car. It’s exciting but a month later you’ve got used to it, and the kick doesn’t prolong,” MacCulloch says.

... but, it may be wrong

Attractive as the Deaton/Kahneman thesis is, it’s under challenge from US wellbeing researchers Matthew Killingsworth at Wharton School, and Justin Wolfers​ at the University of Michigan, who say wellbeing continues to rise with income even at higher levels.

That’s attractive to the “status” advocates, who think it’s not what you earn, but how much more you earn than the people around you, that determines happiness.

“They say even in ancient times the king and the prince were deliriously happy because they were richer than anybody else. They were as happy as Bill Gates is today, even though they had a fraction of his money,” says MacCulloch.

If this theory holds water, someone aiming to boost happiness through income, might aim to earn at least the median weekly before tax income of $1189​, or just under $62,000​-a-year, though that’s personal income, and household income would need to be considerably higher in most parts of the country.

Supplied ‘I don’t respect people whose status comes from how much money they have,’ says Partners Life founder Naomi Ballantyne.

Sometimes proposed magic numbers are hard to swallow. Last year, money and finance website Expensivity​ calculated New Zealand’s magic number as $178,328.

Just a fraction of New Zealanders earn that, but Stats NZ wellbeing data shows 81% of people rated their overall life satisfaction as seven or more on a 10-point scale.

Just 16.4% scored themselves a blissful 10, despite just 2% of workers earning so much.

“People are happier than you think. Even with all the doom and gloom in this country, people are ticking the ‘I’m happy’, or ‘very happy’ group,” MacCulloch says.

New Zealand ranked 10th​ globally in the 2022 World Happiness Report​, despite ranking around 30th for per capita income.

Money’s biggest ‘paradox’

One woman who has known the extremes of wealth is Naomi Ballantyne​.

On Thursday, she completed the sale of the Partner’s Life​ insurance company to Japanese insurer Dai-ichi Life​, but like MacCulloch, she thinks attempts to calculate a sum of money, or income, that would make you happy is a fool’s errand.

“I don’t think there’s a number that makes you happy,” she says. “I don’t think more money makes you happier.”

She acknowledges some people draw satisfaction from having more than other people, and seem to feel the need to lord it over others.

But, she says: “The trappings of fame don’t make you happier because it’s never enough.”

She judges others on their mana, and the way they live their lives, not the dollars to their name. She won’t be buying a mansion with her share of the proceeds of the sale of Partner’s Life.

And, Ballantyne says she isn’t any happier than she was when she was growing up in a poor household as a child.

Money can’t buy happiness

Ballantyne’s words might charm wellbeing economist Richard Easterlin​, who didn’t think human happiness moved much over time.

“He argued that economic growth doesn’t improve the human lot. Sixty-thousand , $70,000, $90,000, none of that really matters,” says MacCulloch.

Easterlin, who once visited Aotearoa, was fascinated by our wellbeing statistics, MacCulloch says.

MacCulloch says Easterlin had the view that indigenous Americans were just as happy as far richer Wall Street bankers.

Māori reported wellbeing similar to Pākehā, despite on average having lower homeownership, and wealth and poorer wealth.

“Dick Easterlin thought this was a vindication of his theorem,” MacCulloch.

“He thought, if you can be peaceful, in harmony with your family, and nature, you are scoring very well,” MacCulloch says.

The ‘basic needs’ theory

Ballantyne says there is a magic number, however.

It’s the income under which happiness is crushed by financial anxiety.

“I do think there's a tipping point under which you are so stressed, it’s impossible to be happy,” she says.

MacCulloch says this idea appeals to supporters of the “basic needs” approach.

RNZ An economist says a proposed unemployment insurance scheme won't be cheap. (Video first published in 2021)

New Zealand, despite its high standing in global happiness, has a woeful record of food insecurity.

A report on food insecurity released in 2020, showed one in five children lived in food insecure homes, which sometimes ran out of food.

An upcoming report on the issue, to be released on Monday, contains a page of “aspirations” of the food insecure. They all centre on an adequate income, and stability.

Instability erodes happiness

The happiest country in the world is Finland, whose Prime Minister Sanna Marin​ visited New Zealand last week.

Its fellow Scandinavian countries of Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Iceland are all in the top 10 of the World Happiness Report alongside it, and New Zealand.

The United States, the world’s richest country, is not in the top 10, says MacCulloch.

One possible reason is income security is low there, and the welfare and health systems weak. Instability is corrosive of happiness.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland, at Government House in Auckland.

The Government wants to introduce an income insurance scheme, which would cushion the shock of unemployment.

“There’s something in the Finish, Nordic thing Kiwis aspire to,” MacCulloch says.

“Generous welfare is correlated very strongly with wellbeing in countries,” he says.

MacCulloch’s own research shows that during recessions, like the one currently being engineered by the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua, people’s happiness dips, and it’s not only those who lose their jobs.

The New Zealand wellbeing data shows people with lower incomes expressed a greater “lack of control” in their lives.

123rf Savings promote financial wellbeing.

Money’s magic moments...

ANZ wellbeing research in 2018 showed “financial wellbeing” takes a step-up when people achieve certain money milestones that are not linked to getting paid a certain income.

They included developing a regular savings habit, regardless of whether you are income-rich, or just getting by, and achieving the milestone of having $1000 in a rainy day emergency account.

These appeared to be watershed moments, easing the anxiety that a sudden unexpected expense might arise.

Hitting the $10,000 in savings was also huge, giving people breathing room in case they lost their job, ANZ found.

Ballantyne had one of these moments when she and her husband hit a certain level of wealth, high enough she could be sure they could fund their needs in retirement.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Te Kahukura Boynton is a young Māori entrepreneur. She says wealth brings choices.

“My biggest driver was for my son never to have to make financial sacrifices for us,” she says.

ANZ also identified the most magical of money moments: the last mortgage payment to the bank.

ANZ found people with mortgages had significantly lower senses of financial wellbeing than people who have cleared their last payment.

Matemateāone

Te Kahukura Boynton​ blogs under the pseudonym “The Māori Millionaire”. The title does not yet fit the law student from Waikato, but it captures the idea there is a sum to aim at.

“I think if you have a net worth of $1 million, that gives you choices,” says Boynton, who is Tūhoe.

She says the Tūhoe term matemateāone​ captures the deep connection between the iwi and its whenua.

Wealth enables people, even when they don’t live on the lands they whakapapa back to, to achieve connection with their place by owning the place they live, she says.

“From a financial point of view, you are able to recreate that in the area where you are now,” she says.

There are a myriad of academic papers on wellbeing, says MacCulloch, and the further you dive into them, the more the search for a magic number gets bogged.

Happiness has links to genetics, whether you live in a beautiful place, whether you grew up in a loving home, how many hours you work, inflation, crime levels where you live, your health, your connection to family, and many other things, he says.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly spelt Professor Robert MacCulloch’s name. (Amended at 3.16pm, December 5, 2022)