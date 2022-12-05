Lender writes off 'unaffordable' $52,000 car loan, repays borrower $3800 in fees and interest

Lenders are supposed to abide by responsible lending rules, and do proper affordability checks before making loans.

A lender has written off a woman’s “unaffordable” car loan after a financial mentor went into battle for her.

The woman took out a car loan of $52,000 in December last year, but within four months had fallen behind in her repayments, the Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL) ombudsman scheme says.

In desperation, she sought the help of a financial mentor, who demanded the lender write off the loan, claiming it had always been unaffordable.

Lending law requires lenders to check borrowers can afford repayments before giving them loans, says FSCL, and failure to do so can lead to lenders having to unwind loans, and pay the borrowers back fees and interest charged.

The woman’s financial mentor complained to FSCL, and the lender offered to sell the car, write the loan off, and repay the borrower the $3800 in fees and interest it had charged her.

FSCL chief executive Susan Taylor said the lenders’ decision to refund interest and fees was consistent with the remedy set out in the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act.

Taylor said the woman’s loan included $6600 for “add-on” insurance policies, including payment protection and mechanical breakdown cover, both of which were criticised for their poor value by the Commerce Commission in a report last year.

Financial mentors have been fighting for a ban on car dealers selling high-cost, low-value insurance to unwitting car buyers, claiming it is helping push borrowers into a cycle of debt.

Taylor said the woman’s financial mentor argued that the lender failed to do a proper affordability assessment, as required by law.

Had the lender done so, the mentor argued, it would have found the woman was not able to cover the loan repayments on top of her existing commitments.

The “case note” on the case released by FSCL did not say what the woman’s income was when she took out the loan, or what her living expenses were.

“The woman was on the median New Zealand wage/salary,” Taylor said. “We do not have the specifics because the lender settled the complaint early on in the process.”

Taylor said the woman's financial mentor argued that a fairer outcome for the borrower would be for all her loan payments to be refunded, not only the fees and interest charged.

supplied/Stuff Susan Taylor, chief executive of Financial Services Complaints Limited.

But, Taylor concluded the offer from the lender was fair.

“Our review focused on the reasonableness of the lender’s offer,” she said.

“This was firstly because refunding the interest and fees was consistent with the remedy set out in the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA).

“Secondly, [she] had benefitted from the loan by having the use of the car for a period of time. This meant we thought it was reasonable for the lender to retain the loan principal payments she had made.”

In writing off the loan, the lender agreed it would sell the car, but not pursue the borrower for the shortfall.

When the woman bought the car, it was new, and had fallen in value since then.

“All parties agreed that [the] car would sell for much less than the amount she still owed,” Taylor said.

“This would have left a shortfall that [she] would have been responsible for repaying,” she said.

FSCL can refer cases of suspected irresponsible lending to the Commerce Commission, which is responsible for investigating lenders.

Taylor said FSCL reported “material” breaches of the CCCFA.

She would not say whether the woman’s case had been reported to the commission.