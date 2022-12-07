Sharesies plans to launch KiwiSaver scheme next year

Sharesies says some people are not engaged enough with their KiwiSaver.

Sharesies says it will launch a KiwiSaver scheme next year.

The investment platform was set up in 2017 to enable people to easily invest in shares and funds, and has grown so much that about one in 10 New Zealanders now invest through it.

Sharesies co-founder and joint chief executive Leighton Roberts​ said KiwiSaver was a natural next step in the company’s evolution.

Roberts said many people felt little engagement with their KiwiSaver schemes.

“KiwiSaver is an amazing initiative and we’d like to see people become more engaged with theirs,” he said.

“It’s where most New Zealanders are regularly investing. Yet when we asked people about their Kiwisaver account, many didn’t feel connected to this investment.”

Sharesies has begun to build a marketing database for the scheme it intends to launch, and is encouraging people to sign up to a “wait list” online.

It hoped to launch its KiwiSaver scheme in the first six months of next year.

The scheme will give investors a choice of funds to invest in.

“We’re starting with the basics, like we did with share trading by offering a choice of funds. And in time we’ll be adding more fund options,” Roberts said.

Sharesies had partnered with a number of experienced fund managers to provide a range of active and passive managed funds, covering conservative, balanced and growth styles, he said.

Supplied Leighton Roberts, co-chief executive of Sharesies, says opening a KiwiSaver scheme is a natural evolution for Sharesies.

The scheme would have a range of funds, plus an ethical focus, he said.

Sharesies issued a statement saying its call for people to register was not an offer, and no money was currently being sought.

“Registering your interest does not commit you to, or guarantee you can, become a member of the Sharesies KiwiSaver Scheme,” it said.

Roberts hoped investors who had money with Sharesies already would see the convenience of having a KiwiSaver they could manage through their Sharesies platform.

“Being able to flick seamlessly between investment accounts, either online or in the app, makes it easier for members to monitor and engage with progress towards their financial goals,” he said.

Clarification: This story has been clarified to say that the scheme would have a range of funds, plus an ethical focus. (Amended at 5.28pm, December 7, 2022)