American Express travel insurance ignores existence of Cook Strait

American Express’s travel insurance has been criticised as it seems to take no account of the Cook Strait.

A Wellington holidaymaker stranded at the top of the South Island by a ferry cancellation was shocked to find her American Express travel insurance excluded claims for trips within 150 kilometres of her home.

The woman felt the policy wording of the US credit card company’s policy was unfair as it took no account that New Zealand’s North and South Islands were separated by the Cook Strait.

She complained to the Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL) ombudsman scheme, but the insurer refused to back down, and pay her claim for two nights’ accommodation until the next sailing.

The woman believed American Express’ policy, which is underwritten by Chubb Insurance, needed to change to reflect New Zealand’s geography, FSCL said.

The company, has not yet changed its 150km exclusion, was approached for comment.

The holidaymakers’ claim arose when her return sailing from her holiday was cancelled.

The ferry operator was unable to run the sailing because some crew were in isolation due to Covid-19, FSCL said.

Charlotte de L'Isle A bumpy Cook Strait crossing in 2017.

The case note did not specify the date of the cancellation, but the Interislander cancelled its passenger services for March 6 because about 55 crew members were sick or self-isolating.

The sailings were converted to freight only, as fewer crew were needed for those services.

The woman managed to book a different sailing home, and had to pay for accommodation until she could get home two days later.

Insurers cannot currently be challenged in the courts, or by regulators, over whether clauses in their policies are “unfair” contract, but that could change.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment was tasked with insurance law reform, and in 2019 began a consultation with the public about ending the insurance industry’s legal right to include “unfair” terms in their contracts.

The Fair Trading Act has a special carve-out for insurance contracts, it said.

“We are concerned that this arrangement does not protect consumers from genuinely unfair terms,” it said.

In February, a draft bill was released for consultation, which proposed removing the exemption.

While some law firms have said banning insurers from including unfair contract terms would create uncertainty for insurers, and potentially push up premiums, Consumer NZ and the Commerce Commission support the bill.

FSCL said the insurer maintained that even had the 150km exclusion not been in the policy, it would not have paid the woman’s claim.

That was because the claim related to Covid-19, and the woman knew Covid-19 existed before she travelled.

“Cover did not extend to any loss arising from circumstances [she] knew about. The potential impact of Covid-19 was known when [she] booked her travel,” FSCL recorded.

FSCL issued a warning saying travel insurance could vary in the level of cover it offered, noting the 150km American Express policies contained was larger than other insurers.

“While it is common for insurers to have a distance restriction in their policies, policies which are available to consumers to purchase seem to have shorter distance restrictions,” FSCL said.