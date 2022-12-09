Skip the plastic this Christmas and gift a better financial future

This year, instead of the usual Christmas gifts, why not help your loved ones secure their financial future?

Investing in the future of our loved ones is something many of us frequently do, in a range of ways. We support their education, pay for better healthcare, and invest in good nutrition. We all want to provide a strong foundation for those most important to us, whether they're our children, grandchildren, partner or extended family.

So this year, instead of the usual Christmas gifts (some of which will be forgotten by January), why not gift into your loved one's investment fund or KiwiSaver fund and help secure their financial future?

Sam Stubbs, MD and founder of nonprofit fund manager Simplicity, says it's the perfect way for people who are conscious of 'ethical gifting' to provide a more meaningful present and help set family members like the grandkids up for life.

"I think for many of us, the one thing we don't like about Christmas is that it can become just this mountain of plastic and rubbish from all the packaging and presents," he says.

"Instead of giving a loved one something made overseas like a plastic toy that has probably emitted a lot of carbon to make and is generally not good for the environment, you can give them something which will grow in value over the long term and can do a lot of good."

SUPPLIED Whether it is a KiwiSaver scheme or Investment fund, you'll be helping to secure the future of a loved one.

For parents or grandparents, gifting the dignity and freedom of choice that financial security provides is priceless – especially when you consider the power of compounding interest, says Stubbs.

"There are a couple of ways you could gift your loved ones. If you, for example, make a $100 contribution to your 10-year-old child's Investment Fund, with a 5% assumed annual rate of return after fees and tax, that money will more than double over 15 years.



"Or you could also set up a recurring payment into their KiwiSaver Scheme. Using Sorted's Savings calculator, you can see that if you help set up a KiwiSaver for your child or grandchild and every day from birth you pay into that account the cost of a cup of coffee, say $5, by the time they are 25 years old, again using the 5% annual return rate, they could have over $88,000. That's life-changing. It's literally like giving your loved one an $88,000 future Christmas present."

One of the advantages of contributing to a child's KiwiSaver is knowing that the money is locked in and can't be touched – by anyone – until they are grown up and ready to buy their first home or retire, adds Stubbs.

"You're helping give them financial (and maybe even housing) security, which is a fantastic leg up in life, but it's also a great backstop as well."

Whether it is a KiwiSaver scheme or Investment fund, you'll be helping to secure the future of a loved one, and you'll also be doing good for the planet as well.

Simplicity is a nonprofit fund manager, owned by the Simplicity Foundation, which at its core has the ethos of investing with a conscience.

Their funds don't, for example, invest in companies with significant exposure to fossil fuel extraction, tobacco, weapons, landmines, alcohol, nuclear energy, adult entertainment and gambling.

In fact, Simplicity donates 15% of its fees to the Simplicity Foundation, which uses the money to support causes that benefit New Zealanders and NZ natural resources at risk. The foundation has received over $5 million to date, distributing donations to over 80 charities including Orange Sky, Trees That Count, regional City Missions, Women's Refuge, Variety and Lifeline.

SUPPLIED For parents or grandparents, gifting the dignity and freedom of choice that financial security provides is priceless.

"We have a charity that owns 100% of our business and basically, we aim to be the disruptor across the financial services industry. We do this by effectively charging lower fees, which we are able to do because we don't need to make a profit," says Stubbs.

"100 years from now, Simplicity will still be here. And the children of your grandchildren could have greater housing security and financial security because of a wonderful Christmas present you gave their parents in the Christmas of 2022 that cost you the price of a plastic toy, or your daily coffee".

Enjoy a more meaningful Christmas with your loved ones by helping them grow their financial future.

Head to https://simplicity.kiwi/gifting-funds to learn more about giving the gift of investment.

*Simplicity NZ Ltd is the issuer of the Simplicity KiwiSaver Scheme and Investment Funds. For Product Disclosure Statements please visit simplicity.kiwi

