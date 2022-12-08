National plans to let parents take parental leave together to bond with baby

National deputy leader Nicola Willis says new parents should be able to share parental leave, and take it at the same time.

National says new parents should be able to take parental leave at the same time, so both have a chance to form a close bond with their babies.

Deputy leader Nicola Willis’ Parental Leave and Employment Protection (Shared Leave) Amendment Bill has been drawn from the ballot of private members’ bills, and will now be debated by Parliament.

But should National form a government after the next election, Willis confirmed her shared leave bill would be picked up, and passed into law.

Willis said her proposed law would give the parents the option to split parental leave between both spouses or carers, and allow it to be taken at the same time.

Currently, primary carers can share their parental leave with their partner, but cannot take parental leave together.

“This is a simple legislative change that will result in a more supportive environment for new mums and dads, and give them the freedom to choose what is best for their family,” Willis said.

She said government should not get in the way of what parents know is best for them, and their new child.

Her bill would not, however, increase parents’ total parental leave, and so would not impose new costs.

Depending on how long they had been with their employer, primary carers can qualify for up to 26 weeks’ paid leave after their baby arrives.

The preamble to Willis’ bill says: “It is important as part of building strong families that, where more than one parent or other carer will be involved in raising the child, both parents or carers should have an opportunity to bond with the child and support each other during the critical first few months, to improve short- and long-term child and societal outcomes.”

The bill gives the example of the fictional “Abby” who is entitled to 26 weeks of primary carer leave.

123rf Taking parental leave at the same time should be a choice for parents, National says.

She chooses to transfer six weeks of her entitlement to her partner “Blair”, which he can take either immediately after her 20 weeks of parental leave ends, or any time during her leave.

Willis said: “Whether you’re a new parent wanting to support mum in the first few weeks of birth, or whether you simply want to spend time with your new baby together, this bill enables those choices to be made.”

She thanked former National MP Amy Adams, who worked on the bill before leaving Parliament in 2020.

She hoped the bill would be supported by all parties.

Private members’ bills are introduced by members who are not ministers, but they can be picked up by governments and made into law.