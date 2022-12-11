Rise in government workers cashing in annual leave for extra pay

Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of government employees swap a week of annual leave for extra pay each year.

Government workers have been cashing in their fourth week of annual leave in increasing numbers, documents presented to Parliament show.

Many government workers can apply to swap a week of leave for an extra week of pay, and many did just that during the lockdown years of 2020 and 2021, reviews of large government departments show.

At the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment Hīkina Whakautuki, 417​ people cashed in a week of their leave in the 12 months to the end of June, when government departments’ financial years end.

That compared to just 194​ workers doing so in MBIE's last full financial year before Covid arrived.

READ MORE:

* Mainfreight and Fletcher Building: Two very different wage subsidy stories

* The insider's guide to where businesses can get help to survive Covid-19 fallout

* Coronavirus: Organisations plea for rates freeze as Thames Coromandel District Council prepares annual plan



In the financial year ending in June 2020, MBIE saw 226​ people cash up some leave, rising to 447​ in the following financial year.

“The Ministry has noticed a significant increase in leave cash up requests over the last two financial years, likely due to restrictions on wider travel in response to Covid-19,” the ministry revealed in its annual review, posted on Parliament’s website on Friday.

MBIE ended its last financial year with 5529​ employees.

A similar pattern was revealed in the annual reviews of the Ministry of Transport Te Manatū Waka, the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai, Manatū Hauora the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Primary Industries Manatū Ahu Matua, and the Ministry of Education Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall encourage people to protect themselves from Covid-19 in the lead-up to Christmas.

In its latest financial year, the Ministry of Education, which employed 3719 people, saw 139​ staff buy out a week’s leave, compared to 107​ in the previous year, and 77​ in the year before that.

In its last full financial year before Covid-19 arrived, just 38​ cashed up a week’s leave at the ministry.

“Increases in recent years are driven by growth in the number of staff employed overall, and accumulation of leave resulting from disruption to normal leave patterns as a result of Covid-19,” the ministry told Parliament.

At the Ministry of health, which employed 1330​ people, the number of people who cashed up a week of annual leave in the past financial year was 50​, compared to 42​, 32​ and 23​ in the preceding years.

At the Department of Conservation, which employed 2854​ people, 17​ people cashed up a week’s leave in the last financial year, compared to 30​ and 15​ in the two previous years.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The Covid pandemic increased demand for government workers to swap leave for cash.

“An increase in staff cashing up leave over the last two years may be attributed to high leave balances and personal circumstances because of Covid-19,” the department said.

At the Ministry of Transport, which has 250​ staff, 20​ people cashed up annual leave in the last financial year, compared to 18​, 10​ and eight​ in the preceding years.

The Ministry of Primary Industries, which had 3282​ staff, saw 159​, 206​, and 148​ people cash up leave in the past three financial years.

It’s not only government workers who can cash up a week of leave.

Employment New Zealand, operated by MBIE, says employees can ask their employers to pay out up to one week of their four weeks’ minimum entitlement to annual holidays each year.

At Mercury, a power company partially-owned by taxpayers, 155​ workers have cashed up a week of annual leave in the last two financial years combined, compared to 47​ in the previous two years combined.

Some lucky workers may even be able to cash up two weeks’ leave, but that option is only available to people with five weeks of annual leave entitlement each year.