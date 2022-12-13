Red fingerprint man refuses to pay mortgage as bank didn't lend him 'real money'

The Banking Ombudsman has declined to look into the complaint of a man who tried to talk his way out of having to pay his mortgage by claiming the bank had not lent him “real money”.

His letter of complaint to the ombudsman, which can investigate complaints from bank customers, contained fingerprints in red ink, Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden said.

It also contained pseudo-legal arguments with no basis in law, which he used to claim he did not owe the bank anything.

Sladden said she did not feel threatened by the red fingerprints on the complaint, and desperate pseudo-legal complaints like the man’s could often be traced back to a borrower running into financial trouble.

“Often it’s when people can’t afford the ongoing payments that they come up with these concerns. People are often quite desperate to resort to these kinds of tactics,” Sladden said.

“While we have a lot of empathy for anyone who is struggling financially, it’s not helpful to indulge merit-less and untenable positions.”

Sometimes people had been led astray by material they found online, repeating the arguments and pseudo-legal language they found there, she said.

Sladden said the man, identified only as “Des”, had asked the bank to supply him with its internal records and information about the funding of its loans, but the bank refused, prompting his complaint to the ombudsman.

He also tried to get the bank to accept his theories about “fractional reserve banking”, and demanded “yes” or “no” answers to a list of 17 questions he sent it.

His arguments also included reference to “Correct Sentence Structure Communication Parse Syntax Grammar”, which is reputed to be a version of the English language created by American conspiracy theorist David Miller.

Des was not satisfied by the bank’s response, and complained to the ombudsman.

Sladden said: “He argued that no actual money had been lent. Rather, there was only a fake debt created out of thin air using the power of attorney the borrower had given to create a promissory note. There was, therefore, no actual mortgage debt and no money to be repaid.”

Des claimed he had “revoked” the power-of-attorney clause in the mortgage document, extinguishing the debt.

“We pointed out that no court had ruled that a loan agreement or mortgage was invalid on the basis of the arguments he was putting forward, said Sladden.

The ombudsman exercised its discretion to decline to look into his complaint on the basis that it had no reasonable prospect of success, and suggested he seek independent legal advice.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Banking Ombudsman Nicola Sladden says this was the first time she had seen a complaint letter containing red fingerprints.

The Banking Ombudsman has published a guidance note on how it deals with such cases, including outlining some of the common pseudo-legal arguments the Banking Ombudsman sees. They include: