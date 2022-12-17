Dunedin company caught in international money laundering case to be deregistered

Nico Francken, who died in April this year.

A long-running legal case against a Dunedin company connected to an international money laundering case is effectively over, with no money recovered.

Six years ago, the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia sought the liquidation of a Dunedin company, Guardian Fiduciary Trust Ltd in the High Court at Dunedin.

That related to an unmade payment of US$1million, which were the costs awarded to the country by a European-based tribunal.

That followed the arrest of one of the company's directors, Raymond David Finzer, over allegations of money laundering involving Macedonian bank Stopanska Banka, a claim the company denied.

Supplied A public notice about Guardian Fiduciary Trust Ltd’s liquidation, published in the Otago Daily Times.

In return, it demanded damages of firstly US$600m and then US$20m from the Macedonian government.

At the heart of the case was the Singapore-based director of Guardian Fiduciary Trust Ltd, Nico Francken.

Francken, who used to own the luxury lodge Corstorphine House, died in Lower Hutt on April 15.

His company, In Fiduciary Services Ltd, provided services to help clients grow their wealth, according to its website.

“Advantages of using this jurisdiction are that New Zealand does not look like a 'tax haven' such as BVI (British Virgin Islands), Samoa, Cyprus, Jersey, etc, and that it is generally regarded as a high tax-paying country," the website said.

New Zealand was an "excellent jurisdiction" for clients looking to protect their assets, Francken told Stuff after the Panama Papers – which involved the leak of millions of confidential documents – made international news.

‘‘As soon as we discover that any of our clients are involved in illegal money laundering, we terminate the relationship,” Francken told Stuff in a 2016 interview.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin's Public Trust Building was the local registered office of Guardian Fiduciary Trust Ltd.

"The so-called Panama Papers merely confirm it. The fact that there may be some criminals using the possibilities does not change that.

‘’We as a company do not get involved if we detect any form of criminal behaviour such as money laundering, terrorist financing, arms trading, prostitution.’’

This week, the final liquidator report for Guardian Fiduciary Trust Ltd was uploaded to the Companies Office website.

The liquidators noted that one of the difficulties they faced was that while the company was incorporated in New Zealand, its business dealings and key governance was offshore.

Francken was based in Singapore until poor health made him return home in recent years.

‘‘The passing of Mr Francken curtails the realistic avenues available to the liquidators to obtain details of the company’s alleged offshore activities, including in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Marshalls Island and elsewhere,” the report said.

Francken was also removed as a director of 70 New Zealand domiciled companies.

No other claims, apart from the initial $US1m claim had been lodged with the liquidators.

The company was ready to be removed from the New Zealand Register of Companies, with a notice featuring in the Otago Daily Times on Thursday.