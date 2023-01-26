New account aims to level the playing field for savers

New Zealanders have not been saving as much recently, but a new savings account which its provider says offers savers the highest returns in the market might change that.

Inflation in excess of the interest paid on savings accounts helped deter people from saving, with recent Bankers’ Association figures showing the amount of money households had in savings accounts decreased 7.6% to $113 billion in the first half of last year.

But Kiwibank senior economist Jeremy Couchman has said people with money saved in the bank could expect to see the real value of their savings start to increase again some time from about the middle of next year.

Now broker and non-bank lender Squirrel Mortgages has launched a new on-call account, with an interest rate of 3.5% a year to encourage savers.

Savers should be getting better returns in the current high interest environment, but the brokerage said they were not, and the new account was intended to address that issue.

Squirrel chief executive David Cunningham said there was about $78b of savings in accounts earning an average of 1.94% returns a year..

That was a lot of money sitting there doing next to nothing for people who had worked hard to save it, he said.

“Over the last year, the official cash rate (OCR) has gone up and up and up, and mortgage rates have followed suit. So the question we’re asking, and encouraging Kiwis to ask, is why haven’t savers benefited in quite the same way?”

The new account was there to challenge that, with a higher “no strings attached” interest rate than any equivalent savings account in the market, he said.

“Unlike other higher-interest saving options, account holders aren’t penalised with lower rates if they make a withdrawal, or don’t deposit funds during any given month.”

The account was linked to Squirrel’s peer-to-peer term investment platform, and its funds would be held on trust with BNZ.

Interest earned would be passed directly to savers, but the interest rate was variable, similar to a floating mortgage rate, and would rise and fall in line with the OCR.

The current rate was 3.5%, but for those seeking higher returns, funds deposited in the account could be invested via Squirrel’s peer-to-peer platform, which delivered returns of 6.78% a year in November.

Savers did not need lots of money to invest on the platform, as it was possible to get started with $100, less than the cost of a standard grocery shop, he said.