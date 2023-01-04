Trade Me's most expensive sales of 2022

What do a pot plant, a King James Bible, and a vintage New Zealand punk album all have in common? They are all some of the most expensive sales on Trade Me in 2022.

We heard about the can of Black V and the former prime minister’s home.

Some of us went crazy for supermarket promotions or the printout of the Parliamentary Hansard showing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern insulting ACT Party leader David Seymour.

But Trade Me spokesperson Ruby Topzand said there were other, less high-profile sales that, commanded significant sums in 2022.

She said the website’s team had pulled together a list of hte most expensive, or surprising, items bought and sold on the site last year.

Antique King James Bible

The King James Bible revolutionised the Christian world and the English language by being the first time the gospels were translated into vernacular English.

An antique version of the King James Bible printed in 1617 was sold on Trade Me for $7000 in December.

The 400-year-old book had been in the seller’s family for generations and weighed 10kg.

Vintage computers

A vintage computer built in 1990 might have trouble streaming Netflix, but keen collectors were willing to pay thousands for one on Trade Me.

An Amiga 3000 personal computer was sold for $3370 in April. It came complete with two SCSI HDDs, a floppy drive, keyboard, mouse, and original documentation.

The Amiga was not the only vintage computer in hot demand, as a 1983 Apple Lisa 2 also sold for $2800 last month.

Vinyl

Record collectors and music geeks kept this Trade Me category running red-hot last year The most expensive record sold was a 1966 album Social End Product from New Zealand band The Bluestars.

The Bluestars were a garage punk act from the 1960s. Music history website Audioculture Iwi Waiata said their song Social End Product “cut straight to the heart of the confusion and frustration of growing up in radically changing times”.

The listing was called a “holy grail disc” for New Zealand music collectors, and sold for $4000 in September.

Gaming

Playstation and Xbox games are not the only things sold in Trade Me’s gaming categories.

The most expensive item sold was an Addams Family Pinball Machine which fetched $25,250 in February.

Another notable sale was a collection of Pokemon Cards which went for over $20,000 in October.

Pottery and glass

This section has taken off this year due to renewed interest in local pottery stoked by lockdowns.

The top item was a Crown Lynn black swan vase which sold for $7500 in August.

Toys and models

The old lego in a box in the attic might have a new shine after a Lego Star Wars collection sold for $12,500 in January, taking out the highest-priced sale in Trade Me’s toys and model category.

Clothing and fashion

A humble Hermes Birkin handbag took the top spot in the fashion category, selling in July for a cool $32,900.

Plants

It might look like a pineapple wedged into a bucket, but this Encephalartos Horridus Cycad plant sold for $7500 in July. The South African plant had been grown from a seed more than three decades.

Jewellery and watches

Beyond necklaces and diamond rings, it was a 2022 Sky Dweller Rolex watch that was the highest-priced sale in this category this year.

The watch had 18-carat gold and an oyster bracelet. It sold for $75,500 in September