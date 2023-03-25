'Money life' is better in the south, and the reason is simple

Nadine Higgins, a former news anchor turned financial adviser, helps high earners in Auckland manage their money.

The North Island Te Ika a Māui​ glows in hot reds and oranges on a “heat map” showing where the highest proportion of people are behind on their loan repayments.

The South Island Te Waipounamu​ by contrast shines in cooler, comforting greens.

Fewer people in the Mainland were behind on their repayments at the end of January, the map created by credit reporting bureau Centrix shows. In every region loan arrears were on the rise as the cost of living crisis bites.

But in most North Island regions, 12-16 out of every 100 people were behind in loan repayments, compared to 8-10 in every 100 in most South Island regions.

READ MORE:

* Households feel the heat: GDP data shows how much less 'bang' we're getting for our bucks

* By the numbers: How 430,000 people got behind on their loans

* How do NZ's current high petrol prices compare with historical highs?



It’s not a surprise for Jarrod Kerr​, chief economist at Kiwibank, who saw evidence of the relatively more stable, happy money lives of South Islanders when the bank was researching regional economies just before Cyclone Gabrielle​ struck.

“We asked locals, how are you feeling? We asked our local managers and mobile mortgage managers what they were seeing,” Kerr says.

“The South Island was a much happier place,” he says.

supplied TheCentrix “heat map” shows reds and oranges where there are higher proportions of people behind on loan repayments.

“They are relatively better off in the South Island than the North Island,” Kerr says.

The foundation of that relative level of happiness could well be Te Waipounamu’s less extreme, more stable housing market.

“The property market is one of the big factors,” Kerr says.

Canterbury house prices have been holding up relatively well.

But more importantly, they never reached the sublimely unaffordable levels of Auckland, which skews inter-island comparisons because of its size.

“[Canterbury] didn’t get the excessive moves in house prices other markets had. Their housing market is much better balanced after the [earthquake] rebuild,” Kerr says.

“It’s a great example of, supply more homes and you better balance your market, and you don’t get the same excessive price movements.”

Reserve Bank of New Zealand The path back to low inflation in New Zealand - Chief Economist Paul Conway

As a result, fewer Cantabrians, and fewer people from Otago, say housing is chronically unaffordable than in most North Island regions in Stats NZ’s Wellbeing Statistics.

Stats NZ’s wealth and poverty statistics manager, Andrew Neal​, said recently: “Unaffordable housing can lead to financial stress and less money left over for other household needs.”

Neal was releasing housing costs figures, but buried away in the Stats NZ data dump was data on the proportion of people who say their income is not enough to meet their basic needs.

There were fewer people on Struggle Street in Canterbury and Otago than in any North Island region.

Financial coach Nadine Higgins​ switched profession from news anchor to financial adviser at enable.me in Auckland.

She spends her days helping relatively high earners in the City of Sails make the most of their money, clear debt faster, and grow their wealth.

But since a colleague in Invercargill went on maternity leave last year, she’s been coaching couples in the deep south too.

She’s found her clients in the south tend to save a greater proportion of their incomes than her Auckland clients, often a great deal more.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The earthquakes which devastated Christchurch 12 years ago have allowed the city to achieve a better balance in its housing market through the rebuild.

Part of this is connected with property prices, she thinks.

“They don’t stretch themselves to borrow as much as possible,” she says. “Of course, they don’t have to, because property prices are lower.”

It’s not just paying lower prices for homes that makes life easier. It’s paying lower multiples of household income for homes, as measured in affordability indexes.

The relative affordability is shown in data from CoreLogic released in February.

At the end of December, CoreLogic said the ratio of average property value to average household income was significantly better in Christchurch than Auckland.

Average household income in Christchurch was $114,069​, and the average property cost $751,901​, the Corelogic data showed.

In higher-paid Auckland, the average household income was $153,186​, but the average house cost $1,354,801​.

In Auckland, the average house cost 8.8​ times average household income. In Christchurch, it was 6.6​ times. In Dunedin it was 7.7​ times.

But it could also be that people in the south have a different cultural relationship with debt than people in the north.

“One of our coaches down there was saying people are more debt averse down there,” Higgins says.

“His take was [that] there was a cultural element to it.”

Higgins said her clients in Invercargill​ more often spend less of the “eating out” allowance in their budgets than Auckland clients.

123RF Auckland is a costly place, if you are spending to “keep up with the Joneses”.

High-earning Aucklanders can face pressure to spend to look and act the part.

“If you do have a big salary, then you must have the right house, the right school zone, the right type of car, and that costs a lot,” Higgins says.

Leeann Watson​, chief executive of the Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, says Canterbury is seeing net migration from the north as people seek a more affordable life with better work-life balance.

“The cost of living, and the quality of life, we have in Canterbury is pretty unique. People are looking at the current cost of living, and saying, ‘Maybe it is easier to move south where property is more affordable’,” she says.

“We’re all facing a cost of living crisis, but this city [Christchurch] is still more affordable,” she says.

And the commutes aren’t as bad as Auckland’s.

“I get grumpy when it takes me seven minutes to get home, instead of three,” she says.

David White/Stuff Commuting in Auckland – a burden that people living in the south rarely experience.

“The business make-up of Canterbury is quite diverse,” she says.

“We have a very strong agricultural sector. We have a very strong manufacturing sector. We have high-tech companies. We have new and emerging industries like aerospace. We’ve got a strong education sector, and tourism, and professional services,” she says.

That made for a strong jobs market that was less susceptible to shocks than other regions.

The March Labour Market fact sheet from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment​ showed the percentage of people aged 18 to 64​ on Jobseeker Support was 5.3%​ in Auckland, 6.5%​ in Waikato, but 4.1%​ in Canterbury, and 2.9%​ in Otago.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Leeann Watson, chief executive of Canterbury Employers Chamber of Commerce, says the region has a well diversified economy.

Centrix chief executive Keith McLaughlin​ said unemployment was a key factor in whether arrears, particularly on home loans, rose or fell.

The summer’s weather disasters in the north will just add more stress to North Island households, says Kerr.

A billion dollars of exports have been lost, he says.

“It’s a massive hit,” he says.