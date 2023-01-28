Deposit guarantee scheme in place for 2024? Don't bet on it.

The deposit guarantee scheme is largely a bank deposit guarantee scheme, though deposits at building societies, credit unions and finance companies will also be guaranteed.

EXPLAINER: A deposit guarantee scheme will reduce the return people get on their savings accounts and term deposits, however, it’s not one of the cost-adding Labour policies targeted by business or the opposition.

Since Chris Hipkins was sworn in as prime minister, and pledged to “take a ruler” to all of Labour’s policies before the next election.

Business and right-leaning opposition parties are putting pressure on Hipkins to axe Fair Pay Agreements, Three Waters, and the proposed worker income insurance scheme.

But there’s cautious cross-party support for New Zealand joining the likes of Australia and the United Kingdom in having a deposit guarantee scheme.

The scheme is intended to guarantee $100,000 of each individual’s savings at a bank, or other deposit-taker, which fails.

Consumer NZ says that would cover 93% of bank deposits, but that could rise, if wealthier people start strategically spreading their deposits across multiple banks to maximise their protection.

The scheme would be funded by a taxpayer-backed fund like the Toka Tū Ake Earthquake Commission fund, built up over time by levies paid for by deposit-takers, which all parties agree will be ultimately passed on to depositors as lower savings and deposit rates.

The levies will be set by regulation, and the size of them is not yet known, which is making banks, other deposit-takers, and National MPs nervous.

Nicola Willis, National’s deputy leader told Parliament in September that if the bill was done badly, it would come at high cost to depositors.

Low deposit rates and high inflation have eroded the value of people’s money in the bank.

In July last year, when inflation hit a 32-year high of 7.3%, the average weighted six-month deposit rate was just 2.89%, data from the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua shows.

By the end of the year the average deposit rate was just over 4%, and inflation was 7.2%.

While the Government hopes the deposit guarantee scheme will be in place by early 2024, banks want things to go more slowly.

They have told MPs care is needed to minimise the chance of unintended consequences, saying the Government botched up consumer lending reforms in late 2021 and caused a slow-down in lending by moving too fast, and without care.

supplied Australia has a taxpayer-backed deposit guarantee scheme, but it covers A$250,000 of individuals' deposits, not the NZ$100,000 the scheme planned for New Zealand would cover. A badge was developed for use on deposits covered by the scheme.

Banks are particularly keen that levies are risk-based, so smaller, risker deposit-takers don’t get a boost by being able to offer guaranteed deposits, while making more risky loans.

They also want a guarantee that in the event of a deposit taker failing, they don’t end up paying higher levies to rebuild the fund that will back the scheme.

Natasha Martin/Stuff After the global finance crisis, the government rushed in a deposit guarantee scheme, and ended up putting the taxpayer on the hook for massive losses at South Canterbury Finance.

The Taxpayers’ Union called for finance companies to be excluded altogether.

“Reasonable people can disagree over the Crown insuring deposits in banks, but not so for the finance companies because they mostly have junk bond credit ratings and is a sector with a history that is plagued by scandal and Serious Fraud Office investigations,” it said in a submission to Parliament.

Giving finance companies a taxpayer guarantee would risk a repeat of a sudden flow of money into riskier companies, it said.

Finance companies themselves fear that they will end up subject to high costs, and “intense” regulation, with the Reserve Bank imposing lending standards on them which reduce their ability to make loans, and squeeze them out of taking deposits from the public.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff When Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced the deposit guarantee scheme in April 2021, he said it would ‘considerably strengthen New Zealand’s financial system safety net and contribute to a robust framework of protections for depositors’.

Simon Jensen, consultant at law firm Buddle Findlay described this as “the stability of a graveyard” in his submission to Parliament.

The Financial Services Federation lobby group for finance companies that there were now just 15 non-bank deposit takers left.

“Their combined size when compared to any of the registered banks is miniscule. However, they provide valuable competition to the banks and distinct benefits to those individuals and businesses who choose to use them,” said executive director Lyn McMorran.