Sharesies: Five tips for a beginner share investor

Sharesies co-founder Brooke Roberts says she wants investing to be accessible for everyone.

Online investing platform Sharesies has broken down the barriers that once priced ordinary people out of the sharemarket.

Since its beginning in 2017, thousands of new investors – often with just a bit of spare cash – have joined the platform to start their journey towards financial empowerment.

Investors used to be overwhelmingly male, over 60 and living in Auckland. Now more than 500,000 people have invested more than $2 billion through Sharesies, and they’re mostly under 40 with a representative gender mix.

Ahead of the release of The Sharesies Guide to Investing on Tuesday, company co-founder Brooke Roberts shares five tips for beginner investors.

One – Investing regularly

Roberts says part of the part of the reason she started Sharesies was to provide a way for people to develop their wealth over time.

“There's a lot of academic research that shows that building a portfolio one day at a time with as much as you can afford can result in returns in the long run, and we actually see that with the way that people invest through Sharesies too - some of the better performing portfolios are those that are habitual investors. They are putting money away every payday,” she says.

“It’s the concept of dollar cost averaging, which is an investment strategy where you choose to invest a certain amount for a particular investment regardless of the price. It aims to average out the amount you spend on shares over time, rather than trying to catch the specific highs and lows of the market. We enable that through mechanisms like auto investing, where people can choose what they want to invest in regularly.”

Supplied Sharesies is launching a guide to investing.

Two – Riding the wave

Investors need to be prepared to be in it for the long haul, Roberts says.

“Especially in moments like this where there is an economic downturn, it's important to remember that investing should be viewed as a long-term strategy or a long-term initiative. So while the market may be down now, it's natural for markets to have ups and downs and this gives you a chance to see higher growth returns over time. The market works in cycles, so you should expect periods of downturns, and we should expect it to end, because historically, they have.”

Three – Diversify

Diversification is another key thing to think about when you're looking at investing in shares, Roberts says.

All investments carry a degree of risk, so diversification is a way that people can manage that risk.

“Diversification is essentially when you spread your money across lots of different investments, so you take less of a hit if one loses value.

“This means investing in more investments than just one, looking for example at your geography. If all your investments are in Aotearoa, are there other countries that you could get exposed to in order to increase your diversification in terms of being exposed to that economy,” she says.

“Or sectors. If you are investing only in the tourism sector, could you expand that out to not just have all your risk sitting in one area if something happening to that sector to also different types of assets. There's shares, but there's also exchange traded funds that provide access to bonds or cash too within a portfolio.”

Econ Talks Econ Talks - Infometrics forecasts point to a prolonged economic hit

Four – Invest in the future you want

Roberts says she encourages people to invest for the future they want.

“When you're investing money, you are putting your money into funds or companies and essentially that's going into enabling that company to function or the companies within that fund to function,” she says.

"So if you're thinking about the world that you want to create, or what your money is funding, it's important to think about what you're investing in there. So it could be focusing on companies or brands that you really believe in and see that have a future, or exchange traded funds might have specific themes to support the type of future you want, and that you believe will be important in the future.

“This means considering your personal values too and the things that you're passionate and knowledgeable about, and how that aligns with your investing. When doing your due diligence, you can read annual reports or read about what that company is up to in terms of their strategy, or their chief executive's interviews and things like that, and get a bit more insight as a way to see if that aligns with your values and the future you want.”

123rf It’s natural for markets to have ups and downs.

Five – Keep learning

Roberts says it’s important to remember that no one is an expert from day one.

“Open yourself up to information and learning as you go,” she says.

“People learn and develop the insights and tools around investing as they go. Since we launched Sharesies in 2017 we've been doing heaps of work to try and break down barriers towards investing and making it accessible for everyone.”