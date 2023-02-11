Cost of house insurance has increased 17% in one year, says Quashed

Many homeowners were hit hard by floods in Auckland. Here, Tia Toparea-Katia empties her Sandringham home of all her flood-damaged goods.

Despite shopping around for their house insurance, homeowners have been paying an average of 17% more for their cover this year compared to last.

Justin Lim’s online business Quashed insurance helps people compare insurance prices and check they have enough cover.

Lim analyses the deals customers are getting from insurers through Quashed, to determine how much more people are paying for their house, contents and car cover than they were a year ago.

House insurance has had the biggest premium increases, with premiums having risen on average at more than twice the rate of inflation.

But the premiums people are faced with for contents and car insurance have also risen faster than inflation.

The country’s two largest insurers IAG, which own the State, AMI and NZI brands, and Suncorp, which owns Vero, and part-owns AA Insurance, have blamed the rises on general inflation, the rising cost of construction, the increase in used car prices and car parts, and a rising tide of extreme weather claims.

Not everyone is paying substantially more, Quashed data shows. A minority of people are managing to find insurers through Quashed willing to offer them a lower premium.

STUFF Council contractors are finally on the ground cleaning up mess and sodden furniture strewn on a Mt Eden street.

Prices between insurers can vary widely.

In late 2021, a price survey of home and contents insurance by Consumer NZ found a difference of more than $2000 between the cheapest and most expensive policies for a standard-sized house.

Premiums can also be reduced by people increasing the excess on their policies.

House insurance renewals

Lim said 82% of customers had an increase in premiums in the past 12 months, with an average increase in annual premium of 17%, or $278. That compared to annual general inflation running at over 7%.

It was worst for Wellingtonians, whose average increase was substantially higher than the average increase faced by Auckland homeowners.

Lim said Quashed customers in Auckland locked in premiums that were on average $262 more than last year, while in Wellington the average increase was $504.

Contents insurance renewals

Lim said 74% of customers locking in a new contents policy had an average increase in premiums of 12%, or $74.

The cost of contents insurance is related to the value of possessions people own, as well as the risk of events like floods damaging or destroying it.

Again, premium increases for Aucklanders were lower than for people from Wellington, Lim said.

Caroline Foster/Stuff Thousands of cars were submerged in flooding in Auckland, including this one in the suburb of Epsom.

Car insurance renewals

Lim said 63% of customers had an increase in premiums for car insurance.

The prices of secondhand cars have been on the rise, and insurers have complained of supply chain disruptions that pushed up the cost of car parts and repairs.

The average increase in annual premium across Quashed customers was 10%, or $78.

This time Aucklanders had higher increases that Wellingtonians. The average increase in Auckland was $93 a year, while in Wellington it was $58, Lim said.

“While the cost of insurance is generally increasing across the board, the key message we’d like to share is to not simply ditch insurance, but to shop around,” Lim said.

supplied Justin Lim, founder of the Quashed insurance comparison website.

“The recent flooding in Auckland has highlighted the importance of having insurance and understanding what you’re covered for within your policy, so you can claim on it.

“For example, someone with third-party car insurance would not have been covered for damage to their vehicle,” he said.

“Renters may not know that many contents policies not only cover damages to their valuables, but also it provides cover for temporary accommodation,” Lim said.