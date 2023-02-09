TikTok furore: Is it really reasonable for a fashion marketer to earn $170k?

A fashion marketer works with designers, brands and retailers to bringing marketing concepts into stores and to customers to showcase the brand – so what do they really earn in NZ?

A New Zealand “fashion marketer” holidaying in America has got people talking on TikTok after she appeared in an online interview claiming to earn a large salary.

The video was viewed 338,000 times, and, for some, raised more questions than answers.

So what’s the fuss all about?

She said what?

The unnamed fashion marketer, who doesn’t own a home and rents for $800 a week, told the interviewer – a TikTok star named Mister Lewis who posts regular video interviews with passers-by – that she earned $170,000 a year, while her partner, who said he was a private chef, earned $120,000.

Who is Mister Lewis?

Mister Lewis is an American social media influencer, with more than 500,000 followers across his TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels.

He specialises in unboxings, hotel reviews and all things luxury, according to his YouTube bio, but he’s become well-known for interviewing people on the streets of Los Angeles about their money situation and homeownership status.

READ MORE:

* Good luck finding a five-hour a week 'marketing angel' offering entry-level pay

* Fonterra appoints Miles Hurrell as permanent boss after interim role

* Manager sought: $200k a year, no degree required



What did she say and why did people care so much?

For the first time on his page, Mister Lewis interviewed a Kiwi couple.

And despite many in the commenters being stoked to hear the New Zealand twang, others who watched the video, viewed 338,000 times, were sceptical of her salary claims.

The woman said she earned $170,000 a year as a fashion marketer.

A fashion marketer works with designers, brands and retailers to bringing marketing concepts into stores and to customers to showcase the brand.

She also said she rented a property for $800 a week and there was limited money in her bank account because they had just gone shopping on Rodeo Drive.

When asked what was the worst part about fashion marketing she said it was the deadlines and “snobs”.

“She does not earn that in fashion marketing in NZ”, one commenter said.

“Nobody in fashion marketing makes $170k...in NZ”, posted another.

So, what’s the truth?

Stuff was unable to track down the unnamed woman but we approached Marketing Association chief executive John Miles for some insight.

Miles said a general marketer with three years of study behind them would start on about $55,000 to $60,000 a year.

“Then depending on experience and success, it all depends on what role and the size of the organisation.”

Typically, a marketing manager might earn anything between $80,000 to $100,000 at a smaller company, and up to the high $100,000s for a larger firm.

Supplied John Miles, Marketing Association chief executive, said it was not impossible to earn $170,000 as a fashion marketer.

A chief marketing role and head of marketing could start around $120,000 and be paid anything up to the hundreds of thousands of dollars depending on the size and complexity of the company, he said.

“One of the reasons marketers do get paid well is because marketers are really at the front of understanding the customer and insights.

“For someone earning her amount she could be working for a very large organisation, she might be called a fashion marketer but could in fact be working for someone like The Warehouse Group or Gucci.”

The video also didn’t give enough detail into her role, as she could be on the executive team, he said.

“Whilst people can give her a bit of grief and go ‘you’re skiting, I don’t belive you’, you can’t really comment on it unless you know the exact situation as there are so many other variables.”

Who else has Mister Lewis interviewed?

Mister Lewis interviews people from all walks of life – including lawyers, social media influencers, housewives and professors.

He recently interviewed Australian radio presenter Jackie-O who was holidaying with her family in Los Angeles.

When asked how much she earned a year, the radio announcer said she “didn’t know”. When Mister Lewis suggested $150,000, she said “right, yeah”.

But it’s reported by Australian news outlets that she actually earns more than A$5 million (NZ$5.5m) a year.