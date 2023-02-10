Strong start to 2023 as spending hits record - but it may not last

The Reserve Bank has warned its efforts to slow inflation are likely to tip the country into recession.

Reserve Bank warnings of the need for New Zealanders to cut back on spending seem to have only made a fleeting impression, because retail card spending was up $171 million in January, according to Stats NZ.

But despite a strong start to the year and a storm-related spending boost in the coming months, headwinds to household spending over 2023 remain strong, ASB economists predict.

Retail card spending rose 2.6% in January 2023 compared with December 2022 when adjusted for seasonal effects.

The rise in retail spending was led by an $80m (5.1%) increase in the durables category, which includes items such as furniture, hardware, and appliances.

This was following decreases in November and December, Stats NZ business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

The largest contributor to the rise in total seasonally adjusted card spending was the non-retail excluding services category, which increased $149m (7.8%). This category includes transport, travel agents and other tour services, and schools and tertiary education.

In actual terms, retail card spending increased $169m (2.7%) in January 2023 compared with January 2022.

Spending in the hospitality category, which includes food services and accommodation, rose by $187m (16.6%) compared with the same month last year.

“The higher spending on hospitality this month reflects fewer Covid-19-related travel restrictions compared with January 2022,” Ho said.

ASB senior economist Mark Smith said the rise in retail spending was a stronger than expected recovery from the December dip, with spending hitting a record high.

He expected the replacement of durable goods and apparel damaged by the Upper North Island storms to boost sales in the coming months, as well as spending on services such as maintenance and personal care.

“Despite this, we note there remain sizeable headwinds facing the consumer,” Smith said.

The softer housing market backdrop, surging living costs, and the erosion of post-lockdown savings were contributing to weak household confidence and the reluctance to spend on major items.

Inflation was likely to receive a storm-related boost, and ASB economists did not expect annual inflation to fall below 7% until the second half of this year and expected a further 100bps of official cash rate hikes.

“Inflation has remained much too high for a prolonged period the Reserve Bank of NZ is expected to press on with OCR hikes.

“OCR cuts are unlikely until 2024, but continued weakness in household spending activity and cooler outlook for retail price inflation should keep the prospect of OCR cuts in 2024 alive.”