Buy now, pay later lenders crack down on who they lend to as providers search for profitability

Buy now, pay later lenders are becoming pickier about who they will lend to.

“Grace” lost her buy now, pay later (BNPL) account last year.

She’d struggled to make repayments, and the lender had had enough.

She was no longer the kind of customer it wanted.

Grace’s case came to light because she complained to Financial Services Complaints Limited complaints service, which does not identify the people who complain to it.

Her experience is the sign of an industry that can no longer afford to lend to people with spotty records of making repayments on time, ending a period in which it seemed anyone could open a BNPL account.

Signs of the financial struggles of BNPL, which makes short-term, zero-interest retail loans, are evident.

One of the highest-profile lenders Laybuy has seen its share price fall so far it now plans to delist its shares from the Australian sharemarket as part of cost-cutting which included making some of its workers redundant.

Jake Lilley, senior policy adviser at Fincap, explains why buy now, pay later needs regulating.

Laybuy rival Afterpay has seen its share price fall sharply since it was sold to a US financial services company.

While Klarna entered the market last year, several BNPL lenders have called it quits. Humm has pulled out of the New Zealand market, and BNPL lender Genopay is following suit.

As the BNPL loans industry fights for profitability, it’s becoming pickier about the people it wants to count as its customers.

In September Laybuy told its shareholders: “A key component of this strategy is lifting the quality of our customer base by actively exiting suspected bad actors of our platform, while also tightening our credit processes so that we are on-boarding customers with stronger credit histories.”

That would slow the rise in its customer numbers, but “our new customers will reflect our enhanced credit tools and processes”.

That is evident in figures gathered by credit reporting company Centrix, which showed the number of new accounts opening had tapered off, though few accounts were being closed.

Laybuy managing director Gary Rohloff said the company would move out of the red and into the black in March.

“The BNPL business model can be profitable and sustainable. We know this, because Laybuy is on track to achieve and maintain profitability next month,” he said.

After a period of growth in which BNPL lenders were accused of having weak systems for ensuring they did not make loans to people who could not afford to repay them, Laybuy was now much pickier about who it was willing to make loans to.

“We have achieved this [profitability] primarily by driving down our level of fraud and defaults by investing in new credit risk management tools,” Rohloff said.

“This has seen Laybuy’s global default rate fall from 4.6% to just 1.74% in the past year. We will continue to invest to further lower our fraud and default rate.”

SUPPLIED Gary Rohloff co-founded Laybuy with his son, Alex.

BNPL is not yet covered by responsible lending rules, which make other lenders check people can afford to repay the loans they are applying for without falling into financial hardship.

That’s because it does not charge interest, which is its big differentiation from other revolving loan facilities like credit cards.

Instead, it makes its money from fees charged to retailers. It also earns late repayment fees from borrowers.

Lifting late fees might be tempting, by Rohloff said: “We don’t want consumers to pay a late fee because that means they have not paid us back on time. Late fees are not part of our profitability model, and should not be part of any BNPL provider’s model.”

supplied/Stuff Buy now, pay later account growth in New Zealand is plateauing, data from credit reporting company Centrix shows.

Rohloff indicated BNPL providers might struggle to lift merchant fees.

“The BNPL sector is extremely competitive, and this will inevitably keep merchant transaction fees in check,” he said.

The two wildcards for BNPL’s financial sustainability are increased regulation, and banks moving into the BNPL space.

In Australia and New Zealand, governments are planning to increase BNPL regulation, frustrated that vulnerable borrowers are falling in hardship, partly as a result of BNPL loans.

The industry has also made unpopular moves, including being willing to lend to people to buy alcohol.

screen grab The Facebook advert from Bottle-o Panmure in July last year offering alcohol sales with Afterpay buy now, pay later loans caused a backlash, with people posting messages of shock and horror.

But, Rohloff said: “All indicators are that both the Australian and New Zealand Governments are looking to progress bespoke regulation that meets the requirements of BNPL.”

The Government plans to make BNPL lenders do affordability checks on accounts with limits of over $600, in a move designed to reduce the number of people running into trouble with their BNPL debts.

Afterpay said research done by the Australian Finance Industry Association, which is a political lobby group for lenders, found

0.34% of BNPL accounts were in financial hardship.

That figure is not to be confused with the proportion of borrowers who are struggling to make repayments, despite not being considered by BNPL lenders to be in financial hardship.

In New Zealand, data from Centrix showed 9.2% of all BNPL accountholders were behind in their repayments.

supplied As inflation bit hard into household budgets late last year, there was a rise in people falling behind in repayments on their buy now, pay later loans, data from credit reporting company Centrix showed.

Afterpay’s Michael Saadat said: “Applying the same obligations that a bank must comply with in order to provide a $500,000 mortgage, to a BNPL company providing a $600 spending limit, does not stack up for the customer or the business providing the credit.”

The other big threat to BNPL’s sustainability is that banks could move into the sector.

Already in Australia, Westpac has launched a BNPL-style function on its credit cards, though Westpac in New Zealand would not be drawn on whether its New Zealand credit card customers would be getting an interest-free option to match.

Getty Images Westpac’s PartPay is a buy now, pay later digital card.

Despite this, Rohloff said: “There is also no reason to expect consumers will shift back to traditional finance providers.

“Moves in Australia by some banks to offer BNPL products has had a minimal impact on that market.”

Afterpay said Millennials and Gen Z were not attracted to credit cards, and preferred “to spend their own money”.

Research by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment found many borrowers did not see BNPL as debt, even though unpaid debts get sent to debt collectors, as happened to the borrower “Grace”.

Grace, which is not her real name, eventually fully repaid her debt, and asked if she could reopen her account. The BNPL provider, which FSCL also did not name, refused.

FSCL chief executive Susan Taylor found that the lender was free to make commercial judgements, including that it did not want to lend Grace any more money.

Grace did get $250 compensation from FSCl because the BNPL lender failed to update her credit file quickly enough when she finally repaid, but she didn’t get her BNPL account reopened.