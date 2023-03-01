Kiwis spend 13 hours of work time a month worrying about money, research finds

Only 23% of employers are investing in the financial wellness of their people, Angela Meyer, workforce specialist at Mercer says.

New Zealanders spend 13 hours a month worrying about money but only 23% of employers are investing in the financial wellness of their staff, new research has found.

Mercer’s New Zealand talent trends study looked at what employers were saying that their employees expected from their workplace, what things they said were priorities and what they were actually investing energy, time and dollars into.

Angela Meyer, workforce specialist at Mercer, said the research found only 23% of employers were investing in the financial wellness of their people, which she said was concerning.

“Research shows that 13 hours a month of productive time was being lost to people stressing about financial worries. Thirteen hours a month equates to around four weeks worth of lost productive time a year spent worrying about finances,” she said.

But there were good reason for people to be feeling “financially unwell” at the moment, including high inflation, a cost of living crisis, unexpected events and a feeling of uncertainty about what the future held.

Top financial stressors for employees were feeling out of control when it came to managing daily or monthly expenses, feeling like they didn’t have the proper capacity to absorb surprise cost shocks, no safety net, living pay cheque to pay cheque, and lack of flexibility.

“Many Kiwis feel like it’s not possible to save for a house, holiday, addition of a new child ... because it feels futile to save every extra dollar. Often we aren’t taught at an early age how to find ways of growing wealth outside our day jobs,” Meyer said.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall explains how changing interest rates are going to cause financial stress, and who is most at risk.

The number of wellness initiatives that employers invested in had increased in recent years and Meyer said the same needed to happen for employee finances.

”In our view, financial wellbeing can be approached in the same way.

”We think that the low 23% number hints at employers being unaware of the amount of time their people spend on financial stresses, often during work time.”

Employers could also be limiting financial wellbeing conversations to just remuneration and might be unaware of resources they could connect their people to, she said.

According to the study, more than half of New Zealand employers said that in 2023, they would invest in employee experience to help boost staff retention.

“Women are particularly ranking low on financial wellbeing as they face a different set of life events compared to men such as pregnancy and maternity leave which contribute towards women having 20% less KiwiSaver compared to men when they retire,” Meyer said.