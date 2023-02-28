Kiwibank unveils bank cards designed to make life easier for blind and low vision customers

Kiwibank has unveiled credit and debit cards designed to be easier to use for people with impaired vision.

The new cards have bolder, clearer designs to make them easier for users to read, say in braille whether they are eftpos, credit or debit cards, and have a direction notch so blind and low-vision users can feel the direction they need to swipe, or dip their cards.

The new designs have card numbers printed flat on their reverse sides to improve legibility and reduce wear and tear, Kiwibank said.

Dan Shepherd, head of access and awareness at Blind Low Vision New Zealand said the changes would improve the banking experience for blind and low vision customers.

Kiwibank said the cards were available as new or replacement cards.

“Our new-look cards are part of our commitment to helping Kiwi thrive, which is visually represented through the design feature of the native harakeke plant,” said Simon Hofmann, Kiwibank’s general manager for brand and marketing.

The cards were designed with the help of the Disabled Persons Assembly and Blind Low Vision organisations, he said.

Kiwibank says it is the first bank to issue bank cards made out of recycled materials. The cards will be made in high-tech factories in Auckland and Australia.

“We researched what our customers want and spent our time listening and gathering feedback before implementing our changes,” Hofmann said.

Shepherd said the new cards would help blind or low vision customers to manage their daily finances with confidence.

“Kiwibank really needs to be applauded with regards to the braille feature, the difference that is going to make to a blind user is almost unmeasurable,” he said.

The cards are made form 82% recycled plastic and new cards will be issued by Kiwibank when customers’ cards expire.

One of the designs available is a rainbow card to celebrate Pride Month.

“The new card features the Kahukura Kāpuia design, Kiwibank’s bespoke rainbow symbol that reflects our view of inclusiveness and helps build a sense of belonging with customers and with our people,” Hofmann said.