It may be worth considering fixing home loan a little longer than usual, ANZ says

It may be worth fixing your home loan a little longer than usual, according to the economists at the country’s biggest home loan lender.

ANZ bank’s economists stated in their February Property Focus report that there were growing fears in financial markets, both locally and globally, that stubborn and persistent inflation pressures might force central banks to keep hiking.

“That’s where we see the biggest source of upside risks to fixed mortgage rates,” the report said.

The bank’s economists pointed out that with less than 20 basis points separating the lowest and highest fixed rates, it was “pretty cheap to hedge your bets”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff ANZ senior economist Miles Workman says it’s too early to tell if January’s reduce house prices falls were a “blip”

“It may be worth considering fixing a portion of debt for a little longer than usual.”

ANZ recorded house prices having fallen 15% since they peaked, and maintained its prediction that prices would fall 22% before stabilising, meaning they had another 7% to go.

The bank recorded a 0.6% price fall during January – which it noted was smaller than expected.

“It’s far too early to say if that’s the beginning of the market finding a floor a little earlier than expected or just a blip,” the report said.

It was too early for the bank to predict how Cyclone Gabrielle and the inevitable additional pressure on the building industry would affect the market.

The cyclone and recent Auckland flooding might increase demand, which could push up the cost of labour and materials.

But if the inflationary impacts of the events meant interest rates needed to go higher, that would be an eventual negative for house prices and activity.

“That’s actually necessary, to free up resources for the rebuild. At this early stage, we don’t have a good handle on the timing or the magnitude of these impacts,” the report said.

“While the timing and magnitude of the impacts of these events is very uncertain at this early stage, the direction is not.

”Housing is now scarcer than before, and residential investment demand (to repair/rebuild) will be stronger than otherwise.”

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall says the upcoming Consumer Price Index will have a big effect on interest rates and the rate of house price falls. (First published January 15, 2023)

The bank did not have an official estimate of the damage, and so had not attempted to incorporate the event into forecasts.

Auckland was the only affected market that was likely to handle the repairs and rebuilds with local resources.

“Essentially if you look at the number of consents in Auckland, the 3000 or so red or yellow-stickered houses that we so far know about – that only represents about 14% of total building consents in that region,” ANZ senior economist Miles Workman said.

In Hawke’s Bay and Gisborne, the number of damaged homes would be a more significant proportion.

“Those regions we could be talking more than a year – Gisborne only issued 162 new building consents over 2022,” Workman said.

“So 1000 properties in that region represents about six years of business-as-usual residential construction activity.”

The report noted that when seasonally adjusted, this year’s sales in January were 14% above the same month last year, but those volumes still remained overall at a low level.

“Sales can be quite volatile on a month-on-month basis, so it’s still too early to know if the January data represents the start of a turning point, or just noise in an ongoing downtrend,” it read.