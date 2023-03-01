By the numbers: How 430,000 people got behind on their loans

430,000 people are under such pressure they were behind on loans in January, data from Centrix shows.

In just one month 20,000 more people fell into arrears on their loans.

A cost of living crisis and increases in home loan repayments, are causing a debt hangover for many people.

At the end of December 410,000 people were behind in payments on loans, and things like their power and telecoms bills, but January saw the situation get much worse, data from credit reporting company Centrix showed.

Chief executive Keith McLaughlin says worse is to come as more people lose their jobs.

Here are the numbers on how people are being crushed under their debt loads:

430,000

The number of people behind on their payments at the end of January as Auckland was being deluged with torrential rain in what is coming to be known as the Auckland Anniversary Day flooding.

11.9%

Just under 12 in every 100 people are “credit active” with loans.

“We’re seeing arrears on mortgages, unsecured personal loans, credit cards and buy-now pay-later (BNPL) accounts climb, which demonstrates the financial challenges facing many households,” McLaughlin says.

18,400

The 430,000 figure includes people who are behind in repayments on 18,400 mortgage accounts. That’s up 22% on last year.

Again, the North Island leads the South Island on this kind of mortgage stress.

9.2%

There are two stand-out kinds of loan where arrears have reached high levels: BNPL and personal loans. Of the active BNPL and personal loan accounts 9.2% were in arrears at the end of January.

Arrears often means borrowers being hit with costly penalty interest and penalty fees.

7.2%

Why is this happening? Inflation, last measured at 7.2%, is hurting people and families, especially those who have not been able to negotiate pay rises.

But home loans rates have risen fast as the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua has cranked up the official cash rate (OCR). That’s putting increasing pressure on household budgets.

10

Last week, the Reserve Bank made its first OCR announcement of 2023, signalling another 50 basis points increase to 4.75%, McLaughlin said.

The OCR is like an anchor for mortgage rates. It rises, and so do mortgage rates.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr delivered news of the latest OCR rise last week.

This was the 10th consecutive rise in the OCR, McLaughlin said.

It’s all been so fast. In August 2021, the OCR was just 0.25%.

2008

The OCR is now back at its highest level since December 2008.

15.6%

While 11.9% of “credit active” people are in arrears there is a big North Island Te Ika-a-Māui/South Island Te Waipounamu divide in the country’s financial troubles.

The region where debtors are doing worst keeping up with their repayments is Gisborne, where 15.6% were behind in their payments.

123rf South Islanders are far less likely to be behind on their debts than North Islanders.

This was before the city was battered by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The rest of the North Island, with one notable exception, recorded arrears levels of 12% to 13%.

The exception was Wellington. Supported by a large government service, its arrears levels look more South Island than North Island.

Canterbury had arrears of just under 10.6%. The most solvent part of the country is the retirement sunshine region of Nelson/Tasman where 8.4% of credit active people were behind in their repayments, Centrix data shows.

McLaughlin puts the North Island/South Island divide down to lower house prices, less risky borrowing, and a different mix of industries.

2019

As yet, 2019 remains a worse year for arrears than 2023, Centrix data shows, but the trend of worsening loan arrears continues, that could change as early as next month.

Department of Internal Affairs/Stuff 2019 saw the future king visit the country. In China, the first Covid-19 cases were appearing.

McLaughlin is not optimistic.

“Everything you read is people laying off staff, call centres being outsourced overseas. You don;t hear about new businesses opening their doors, McLaughlin said.