ASB matches BNZ's 4.99% one-year fixed mortgage rate in behind closed doors deal

ASB has been outed as matching Bank of New Zealand’s deeply discounted 4.99% “under the line” one-year mortgages.

Last week a secret mortgage war erupted with BNZ offering 4.99% one-year home loans, which it was only advertising to mortgage brokers.

Independent economist Tony Alexander said banks were struggling to hit home loan sales targets, and were using “under the line” discounts to keep customers, and win new ones.

But an ASB customer posted on Facebook that they managed to get the bank to match BNZ’s rate.

“Good news - ASB have just approved me 2 loans both matching BNZ’s 4.99% for one year opposed to the ASB 6.84% advertised online,” the poster said.

The borrower said he did not even have to push hard for the deal.

“All I did was enquire personally to my personal business broker team who came back to me really quickly and approved the loan through their finance team.”

ASB would not confirm whether it was matching BNZ’s rate.

“Home loan rates are fluid, and we regularly review our rates to ensure we remain competitive,” a spokesperson said.

Lendining was reviewed on a case-by-case basis, taking into account market conditions, individual circumstances and the property, she said.

Mortgage brokers said borrowers should be pushing to negotiate discounts on their home loans.

Home loan rates have risen significantly from pandemic lows near 2% to more than 6.5% for one- and two-year fixed rate loans.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Te Pūtea Matua data showed in December 2020, banks lent just over $9.6 billion in new home loans.

In December 2021 that had fallen to $7.9b. In December last year, it was just $5.1b.

Though it had not advertised the fact, BNZ said the 4.99% one-year rate was also available to existing customers who took out new home loans, and to borrowers who were new to the bank, even if they did not come through brokers.