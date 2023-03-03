Anti-monopolist Tex Edwards: 'Every man, woman and child is spending 2000 bucks a year on bank profits'

Anti-monopolist Tex Edwards has published a 21-point investigation plan for a Commerce Commission “market study” into the banking sector.

EXPLAINER: If we get a Commerce Commission investigation into excessive bank profits, thank a guy on a big motorbike outside Auckland’s Chapel Bar in Ponsonby.

Anti-monopolist Tex Edwards has published a 21-point investigation plan for a Commerce Commission “market study” into the banking sector.

Edwards, the founder of 2degrees and now the MonopolyWatch lobby group, hopes banks will be the next earners of excessive profits to face official scrutiny after market studies of the supermarket and building materials industries last year.

He was inspired by a chance meeting with a stranger, who egged him on to make banks his next anti-monopoly project.

“A guy got off his motorbike at the pub, came up to me, and said, ‘Hey, Tex. Can you write up terms of reference for a bank study?” Edwards says.

“It was a big motorbike outside the Chapel Bar in Ponsonby.”

And he accepted the challenge.

STUFF The Commerce Commission helps ensure NZ's markets are competitive and consumers are protected.

What is a ‘market study’?

The commission can do deep dives into industries which have the hallmarks of weak competition, market failure and excessive profits.

They can lead to change.

The supermarket duopoly of Woolworths NZ (Countdown, Super Value and FreshChoice) and Foodstuffs (New World, Pak ‘n Save and Four Square) is now being forced to supply smaller rivals at wholesale prices.

Even that does not go far enough for Edwards, who would like to see the two supermarket duopolists forced to divest stores, so a rival could be formed.

supplied Tex Edwards, founder of 2degrees, and committed anti-monopolist.

But market studies can only be requested by the Commerce and Consumer Affairs minister.

That’s Duncan Webb who said no decisions on the next market study have yet been made.

“He’s only been at his desk for two days, no disrespect,” Edwards says.

Webb was sworn in on February 1, during a period in which two extreme weather events caused natural disasters in the North Island.

Stuff There are four big banks. There really should be five, says Tex Edwards. ANZ should never have been allowed to buy the National Bank, he says.

What’s the problem with banks?

“Don’t listen to Tex Edwards, the numbers speak for themselves,” Edwards says.

“Every man, woman and child is spending 2000 bucks a year on bank profits,” he says.

That’s not interest payments, that’s profits, he says.

He contrasts the home loan deals Kiwis get compared to Australians, or British people.

ASB’s floating rate home loan is 7.99%, while the official cash rate is 4.75%, making for a difference of 325 basis points.

Abbey National (UK) is 4.75% floating, compared to the Bank of England’s bank rate of 4%, making for a margin of 75 basis points.

Will Edwards get his market study?

“I’m always optimistic,” he said.

“Other than bank shareholders, everybody wants it.”

Aren’t we all shareholders through KiwiSaver funds, which invest in shares, including bank shares?

”They would rather have the cash in their pocket,” Edwards says.

Edwards got an insight into what a small subset of bankers who came up to him at the swimming pool thought.

He laughingly paraphrases their message to him as: “Tex, you w...er.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Why hasn’t Kiwibank resulted in decreasing bank margins?

What’s in his 21-point investigation draft plan?

A lot. Some points are very easily grasped, such as why New Zealand doesn’t have bank account portability, so people can shift banks easily.

How banks seemed to “embrace” open banking, and yet not introduce it.

We need to work out why Kiwibank isn’t managing to have an impact on bank profits. We definitely need to work out how banks here have four times the mortgage margins of British banks.

Edwards also thinks we should look at forcing the Australian banking groups that own Westpac, ASB, Bank of New Zealand and ANZ to list those banks on the NZX sharemarket to increase transparency.

Other things that should be investigated is bank lobbying power, and the move straight from Parliament to banks some ministers have made, including Sir John Key (to ANZ) and Simon Power (to Westpac).

Why now?

Thank the man on the motorbike, but also rising public anger at ever-higher bank profits, the cost of living crisis, and the growing realisation that New Zealanders are paying far too much for goods and services.

“You’ve had intergenerational grooming of Kiwi consumers that they are not big enough for competition,” he says.