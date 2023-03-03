Bank profits 'costing New Zealanders $2000 a year each'

Anti-monopolist Tex Edwards has published a 21-point investigation plan for a Commerce Commission “market study” into the banking sector.

Every New Zealander is spending $2000 a year on profits for the banks, anti-monopoly campaigner Tex Edwards says, and banks here have four times the mortgage margins of their British counterparts.

Edwards, who founded 2degrees, has published a 21-point investigation plan for a Commerce Commission market study.

He hopes banks will be the next to face official scrutiny after market studies of the supermarket and building materials industries last year.

The $2000 is total bank profits divided by the New Zealand population.

He contrasts the home loan deals Kiwis get compared to Australians, or British people.

ASB’s floating rate home loan is 7.99%, while the official cash rate is 4.75%, making for a difference of 325 basis points.

Abbey National (UK) is 4.75% floating, compared to the Bank of England’s bank rate of 4%, making for a margin of 75 basis points.

What’s in his 21-point investigation draft plan?

Some points are very easily grasped, such as why New Zealand doesn’t have bank account portability, so people can shift banks easily, and how banks seemed to “embrace” open banking, and yet not introduce it.

supplied Tex Edwards, founder of 2degrees, and committed anti-monopolist.

Edwards said we should also work out why Kiwibank was not having an impact on bank profits and why banks here had four times the mortgage margins of British banks.

Edwards also said we should look at forcing the Australian banking groups that own Westpac, ASB, Bank of New Zealand and ANZ to list those banks on the NZX sharemarket to increase transparency.

Other things that should be investigated are bank lobbying power, and the move straight from Parliament to banks some ministers have made, including Sir John Key (to ANZ) and Simon Power (to Westpac).

Why now?

There is rising public anger at ever-higher bank profits, the cost of living crisis, and the growing realisation that New Zealanders are paying far too much for goods and services.

“You’ve had intergenerational grooming of Kiwi consumers that they are not big enough for competition,” he said.

The commission can do deep dives into industries which have the hallmarks of weak competition, market failure and excessive profits.

Market studies can only be requested by the Commerce and Consumer Affairs minister.

That’s Duncan Webb, who said no decisions on the next market study have yet been made.

A spokesperson for the NZ Banking Association said it would be a matter for the government.