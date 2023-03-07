Kiwis pay home loan interest rates others 'wouldn’t touch with a barge pole'

Why do Australians and Brits get so much better deals than New Zealanders on home loans?

ANALYSIS: New Zealand borrowers are paying home loan rates borrowers in Australia and the United Kingdom “wouldn’t touch with a barge pole”.

It is not just across-the-board lower rates for British and Australian borrowers compared to those available in New Zealand, but banks overseas have different pricing practices that could save some a lot of money.

That includes British banks rewarding borrowers who have done well paying down their home loans with lower rates for being less risky borrowers.

There is growing pressure here for Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Duncan Webb to ask the Commerce Commission to conduct a market study.

READ MORE:

* We need a proper Commerce Commission inquiry into bank profits

* Homeowner says banks offering 4.99% under the table is a 'market failure'

* Bank profits 'costing New Zealanders $2000 a year each'



That would follow market studies into the grocery and the building supplies sectors. One of those calling for a market study is Simplicity managing director Sam Stubbs who is optimistic it will happen.

“I’m hearing around Wellington that they are talking terms of reference, not whether we will have one or not,” Stubbs says.

That would please Tex Edwards, founder of 2degrees, who published his own “draft” terms of reference for a market study last week.

FINANCE AND EXPENDITURE COMMITTEE Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr tells MP last week why he raised the OCR and what the options are now for the Government.

Edwards says New Zealand borrowers are getting a raw deal, pointing to the gap between home loan rates in Australia, New Zealand and the UK, and the different gaps in each country of home loan rates, and central bank base rates.

ANZ is the largest bank in New Zealand. Its floating home loan rate is 7.99%, which is a margin of 324 basis points higher than the 4.75% official cash rate (OCR) of the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua.

In Australia, ANZ charges a variable rate of 6.24%, which is 289 basis points over the Central Bank of Australia base rate of 3.35%.

But ANZ prices slightly differently in Australia to New Zealand, rewarding borrowers with equity of 20% or more with a variable rate of 6.24%, while those with lower levels of equity pay 6.44%.

In New Zealand, ANZ has only one floating loan rate, regardless of the level of equity borrowers have.

ANZ in Australia has a further refinement of pricing, charging higher floating rates to people making interest-only payments.

In the UK, the largest bank is HSBC. Its floating rate home loans, which it calls “tracker” loans, have even greater risk-based pricing than ANZ’s in Australia.

Someone with 40% equity, or more, would be offered a tracker rate of 4.29%, which is only a fraction above the Bank of England’s base rate of 4%.

People with 30% equity are offered 4.44%. People with 20% equity are offered 4.69%, and people with 90% equity are offered 5%.

There are similar gaps between loan rates in the three countries on fixed rate home loans.

In New Zealand, ANZ’s two-year fixed rate loan for a borrower with 20% or more equity in their home, costs 6.45%, which is 170 basis points abover the OCR.

Getty Images ANZ, New Zealand’s biggest bank, uses different home loan pricing strategies in Australia than in New Zealand.

People with less than 20% equity pay 7.04%, which is 229 basis points over the OCR.

In Australia, ANZ charges 5.99% for people with 20% or more equity, which is 264 basis points above the Australian OCR, but charges people with less than 20% equity just 6 basis points more.

Independent economist Tony Alexander says banks in New Zealand pay more for their funding than Australian and British banks because they operate in a smaller economy, which is dependent on commodity exports, and has a high vulnerability to natural disasters.

But he blames some of our high home loan interest rates on what he calls the “oligopolistic nature of New Zealand’s banking system”, and consumers putting up with a rotten deal.

“Kiwis are prepared to pay interest rates people overseas wouldn’t touch with a barge pole,” Alexander says.

“In New Zealand, you would have to say we are less sophisticated on the part of both the banks, and individual borrowers.”

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Independent economist Tony Alexander says New Zealanders put up with high interest rates.

That could be seen in borrowers with high levels of equity in their homes, not demanding lower mortgage rates as British borrowers do.

Stubbs blames a lack of real competitive pressure among banks for the higher margins banks here make than those overseas. If there was real competition, he says, then bank’s net interest income margins would have fallen, not grown.

Data from the Reserve Bank shows the net interest income of registered banks continues to rise.

Net interest income is the amount of interest collected by banks on the debts their customers owe to them, minus the interest the banks have to pay to depositors and wholesale funders.

In December 2002, banks were earning about $1 of net interest income for every $2.75 of interest earned on loans.

By 2012, that had risen to $1 for every $2.48 of loan income.

By 2022, it had risen to $1 for every $2.01 of loan interest income.

In a competitive market, as the market and the companies in it grow, there should be economies of scale, and falling prices, Stubbs says.

Alexander thinks it’s likely the commission will be ordered to carry out a market study, but he’s not convinced any government will dare take on the banks for risk of disrupting the willingness of foreign investors to fund the banks.

“New Zealand relies on the savings of foreigners to fund our day-to-day living,” Alexander says.

Edwards says New Zealanders have been conditioned by decades of business interests to accept the banking status quo.

“You’ve had intergenerational grooming of Kiwi consumers that they are not big enough for competition,” Edwards says.

But he sees no reason why households should not get a better deal from the banks, if politicians are brave enough to act.