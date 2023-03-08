Landowner ordered to pay after damaging incorrectly buried cables

The cables should have been at least 30cm underground.

A landowner has been ordered to pay just under $1000 for accidentally cutting through buried fibre network cables.

But the cut cables were buried just 15cm under the ground surface, when national safety guidelines say they should have been buried to a depth of at least 30cm.

Because of the shortcut the lines company took in burying the cables, it was told by the Disputes Tribunal in Auckland that the landowner only had to pay 40% of the repair costs it was demanding.

Neither party in the dispute at the tribunal is named in the decision published by the tribunal.

However, tribunal referee Elizabeth Paton-Simpson said the lines company should have known that burying the cables at such a shallow depth was risky.

While the landowner should have taken more care, Paton-Simpson said: “It was reasonably foreseeable that burying cables only 150mm (around six inches) below the surface might result in harm to the cables if the landowner did not take extra care.”

The case began when the landowner applied to the tribunal, seeking a ruling that they did not have to pay an invoice for $2499 repair costs presented by the lines company.

People with financial disputes of $30,000 or less can ask the Disputes Tribunal to settle them.

The lines company counter-claimed demanding the tribunal rule its invoice be paid.

The damage had been done when the landlowner was digging holes for fence posts, but they claimed they weren’t negligent.

“Landowners would generally have a duty of care to utility providers whose services are permitted to run across their land, and it is foreseeable that digging could cause damage to cables,” Paton-Simpson said.

The landowner told her, however, that all reasonable precautions were taken by applying for plans from the lines company, digging a pothole to try to locate the cables, and using a spade rather than a machine.

But, she said: “I find that the applicant was not careful enough given that it damaged the cables despite them being in the expected area.”

However, the lines company’s failure to bury the cables deep enough amounted to contributory negligence on its part, so it was partly responsible for the costs of repairing the cut cables.

“The cables were buried only 150mm deep, whereas the official Guide for Safety with Underground Services states that underground cables are ‘normally laid in trenches between 30 mm and 1.0 m deep’,” Paton-Simpson said.

While the levels may change over time through the activities of roading authorities or landowners, and that cables should therefore be expected to be found at any depth, the fibre network cables had only recently been laid, she said.

She ordered the landowner to pay the lines company $999.77.

The decision was dated November 8, but was only published in February.