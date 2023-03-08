By the numbers: Here's why some people think banks are making too much money

Are banks making too much money?

Calls for a Commerce Commission market study into competition in the banking sector are increasing in intensity, with even the National Party calling for a bank probe.

Banks continue to make record profits while households experience enormous increases in their mortgage rates.

Bank ethics are also being questioned, after it was revealed banks were offering secretive home loan deals at rates far below those offered to their loyal customers.

So why are so many people so angry?

Anti-monopolist and 2degrees founder Tex Edwards has led calls for a market study. He says: “Don't listen to me. Listen to the numbers”.

So here are some of the numbers that explain why so many people are so angry with banks.

STUFF Kiwibank senior economist Jeremy Couchman says 'negative equity' is not a reason to panic.

$1.885 billion

That’s the after-tax profits the banks made in the last three months of 2022, data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Te Pūtea Matua shows.

They made $7.4b in after-tax profits in 2022.

That was the highest level of after-tax profits the banks have ever made.

Part of the reason was because even as they were lifting home loan rates, they were also able to increase their margins.

2.37%

This was the net interest margin (NIM) that banks earnt on their loans in the last three months of 2022.

The higher a bank’s NIM, the more it is earning from its loans after what it pays for funds is taken into account.

That 2.37% is the equal-highest margin that banks have earned since September 2005, data from the Reserve Bank shows.

Rising margins plus larger loan books mean shareholders get bigger profits.

7.84% vs 4.94%

Fat bank margins come as borrowers are having to swallow big increases in home loan rates.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Despite National’s most successful prime minister Sir John Key now serving as chair of ANZ Bank New Zealand, the party is in favour of a bank probe.

Reserve Bank data shows the average floating rate on a new home loan, when the borrower had less than 20% equity, was 7.84% at the end of February. A year ago, earlier, it was 4.94%.

The average one-year fixed rate on new home loans for these people had gone from 4.26% to 6.91%.

The average two-year fixed rate had gone from 4.75% to 7%.

Most people coming up to refix will have 20% or more equity, and so will face lower rates.

The average one-year fixed rate loan rate for these people rose from 3.71% to 6.49% over the same period.

Increases in home loan rates mean people refixing their loans face locking in much higher repayments.

$470 a fortnight

In January, Westpac economists issued a warning for people soon needing to refix part of their home loans.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Banks have lent people a lot of money, and now those borrowers are facing higher repayments.

It said increases in mortgage rates would result in huge increases in many people’s repayments.

Someone outside Auckland who bought an average-priced house in 2020, and took out an 80%​ mortgage fixed for two years would see their minimum fortnightly payments rise by about $470​ per fortnight, if they refixed now, Westpac calculated at the time.

If that buyer were in Auckland and bought an average-priced house there, the increase in debt servicing costs would be $811​ per fortnight, the bank said.

The equivalent numbers for Wellington and Canterbury would be $622 and $414.

$120 billion

A lot of homeowners face refixing at these higher rates.

Reserve Bank data showed that in January, $120b of fixed-rate home loans, on homes owned by the people who live in them, had less than a year until they would need to be refixed.

7.2%

And all this is happening as households face enormous increases in the cost of living. The rate of inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, hit 7.2% in September.

They are also being told to brace for higher house insurance premiums following floods on Auckland Anniversary Day, and the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

18,400

This is the number of mortgage accounts on which borrowers were behind in their home loan repayments in January, credit reporting company Centrix says.

That’s still just 1.26% of home loans, but the trend is up.In December, 17,200 were behind in their home loan repayments.

It’s shaping up for a tough year for homeowners.