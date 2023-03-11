Genesis Energy forgives debts of women abused by partners

After escaping abusive relationships, women can find themselves in debt.

Genesis Energy sometimes forgives all or part of the power debts of survivors of violent and economically abusive relationships.

It is part of a “fresh start” programme the power retailer is developing for people who find themselves with debt through no fault of their own.

It is common for women to end up with power bill debt after a violent relationship ends, says Tracey Hickman, chief commercial officer

“Women do tend to pay the power bill, or be the account owner on the power bill, more so than men,” she says.

New light has been shed on intimate partner violence, including economic abuse, through papers published by a team of researchers, including associate professor Janet Fanslow at Waipapa Taumata Rau, the University of Auckland.

Crunching data from the 2019 New Zealand Family Violence Study, the researchers found that economic abuse, which is now recognised as a form of “intimate partner violence” was a common experience for women, and a less common, but far from rare experience for men.

Fanslow says 16.2% of women reported experience of at least one of the acts of economic abuse.

Good Shepherd Good Shepherd chairwoman Diana Crossan quizzes Fincap policy adviser Jake Lilley and BNZ customer assist general manager Martin King about the policy of lenders forgiving the debt of women coerced into taking on loans by abusive partners.

That compared to 11.5% of men, who reported experience of at least one act of economic abuse.

Growing awareness of economic abuse is forcing big corporates to wake up to the issue.

“It’s a really big issue, and actually across all parts of society,” Hickman says.

“Once you recognise it as a big issue, then I think the focus is training your frontline people to recognise it, to give them the tools to pick up on those little early signals of it, understanding what might be going on behind the scenes.”

Companies that have made public statements about this include Bank of New Zealand, which in 2021 revealed publicly that it sometimes forgave debts of abuse survivors.

Last year, one lower-tier finance company was revealed as doing the same thing.

Already Genesis could do things like arrange debt repayment schedules for people behind on their power bills, but research through its Te Tira Manaki o Kenehi programme had shed new light on abuse survivors, and how hard their money lives are.

“They‘ve been put in a position through no fault of their own through power, or control,” Hickman says.

People with arrears end up with poor credit scores, which makes life harder, and can even mean people struggle to convince landlords to rent places to them, she says.

SUPPLIED Genesis Energy’s Tracey Hickman says it is important to recognise that anyone can suffer a period of financial hardship.

“If you’ve got that poor credit rating, it’s very hard to exist in society, and move forwards,” Hickman says.

“We are developing with them a concept around a fresh start programme. It’s still in development.

“A fresh start is just giving someone a break, and removing the things that are just weighing them down, and giving them a half chance to get back in control and develop their independence to exist in society again.”

“That’s our hope as a power provider to at least give somebody a break to get out of the hole they find themself in,” she says.

Genesis works with domestic violence group Shine to train staff on recognising and responding to customers who may be experiencing intimate partner violence, or economic abuse.

It had built a network of organisations like Shine, Good Shepherd, and financial mentors to refer customers to.

Fanslow’s research has also surfaced common forms of economic abuse, which can take many forms.

SUPPLIED More women than men suffer economic abuse from an intimate partner, and the health impacts are far worse, University of Auckland associate professor Janet Fanslow.

The 2019 New Zealand Family Violence Study asked people whether they had experienced any of five kinds of economic abuse, and sabotage.

Has any partner pressured you into paid work that you did not want to do?

Have you ever given up/refused a job for money because your partner did not want you to work?

Has any partner ever taken your earnings or savings from you against your will?

Has any partner ever refused to give you money for household expenses, even when they have money for other things?

Has any partner ever failed to arrive for or interfered with childcare when you needed to be at work?

Ayesha Scott, AUT University senior lecturer, refers to economic abuse as the “weaponising of money”.

Women subjected to it are also likely to be suffering forms of physical violence, and sexual violence.

“For women, experience of economic abuse was associated with 2.9 times higher likelihood of having a mental health condition, 1.5 times higher likelihood of having a physical health condition, and 1.6 times more likely to have recent pain or discomfort,” Fanslow says.

“For men, experience of economic abuse was not significantly associated with any of the health effects we assessed,” she says.

The reason for the difference is likely to be because the violence that women experience from men it likely to be more frequent, and more severe than men’s experience of violence by women, she says.

But, she says: “This doesn’t mean that men who experience intimate partner violence from women don’t need help and support, it just means that there are significant gender differences in the overall pattern of violence population.”

Some subsets of men may also be at increased risk of economic abuse.

Though only a small number of the men answering the 2019 survey were unemployed, or were house husbands, 29% of them reported some form of economic abuse.

Nicola Eccleton, head of purpose and impact at Good Shepherd NZ, says banks and creditors like power companies are increasingly working with debt mentors from organisations like Good Shepherd to reduce, or write off debts for people experiencing economic harm.

“Finance companies expect to write off some debt. It’s part of their business model,” she says.

Stacy Squires/Stuff People who suffer economic abuse have often been subject to complex manipulation and coercion, says Nicola Eccleton, head of purpose and impact at Good Shepherd NZ.

Good Shepherd operates an economic harm support service.

It had also worked with banks, debt collectors and other companies to put in place referral pathways to increase the chance of abuse victims getting fairer treatment.

Eccleton said people often did not know they could ask for special help.

“The people we work with don’t really understand they can negotiate,” Eccleton says.

“One of the problems is people leave it too late. When they seek help they are completely overwhelmed by debts to several creditors.”

Sometimes, they can’t seek help until they have escaped a violent relationship.

And there remains a misplaced sense of shame at having been subject to intimate partner violence, and economic abuse, Eccleton says.

Empowering women through education, including better educating men, and investing in helping them to escape abusive relationships can reduce the prevalence of intimate partner violence, a paper co-authored by Fanslow in 2021 suggests.

“Overall, these results indicate that changes in 12-month intimate partner violence prevalence over time are likely to be linked with changes that increase women’s autonomy and ability to move out of violent relationships.”