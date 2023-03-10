$600 buy now, pay later threshold 'would lead to absolute disaster'

Buy now, pay later loans are interest-free loans, but there are late fees.

The proposed $600 threshold under which buy now, pay later lenders would not have to do a responsible lending affordability assessment will not protect vulnerable borrowers, the Government has been told.

It is trying to work out how to bring buy now, pay later (BNPL) lenders under affordable lending laws without heaping so much cost on them that they can no longer make their interest-free consumer loans.

In a bid to reduce harm, the Government proposed exempting BNPL lenders from checking whether borrowers could afford repayments without falling into hardship for loan accounts of less than $600.

But financial mentors say $600 is far too high for lower-income people.

Ruth Smithers, chief executive of Fincap, a registered charity supporting more than 200 free financial mentoring services across Aotearoa, has written to the Government to urge it to require affordability assessments on all BNPL loans.

“The full affordability assessment requirements of the Credit Contract and Consumer Finance Act regulations should apply to all buy now pay later lending,” she said in a submission on proposed BNPL regulations.

Fincap-supported mentors help around 70,000 people with money troubles every year, and for many, the $600 threshold would provide no protection at all, and she concluded many people were getting BNPL loans they could not afford to make any repayments on from the get-go.

Buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans have become a habit, a government survey shows. Many people are caught in a cycle of BNPL-fuelled consumerism. It has another dark side. Some people are buying necessities like meat and medicine on BNPL.

“When broken down, we saw that many were unable to make any repayment on the debt at all when presenting to a financial mentor,” Smithers said.

“This being the case is likely an indication such lending is often unserviceable from the start, which points to the need for affordability assessments on all loans.”

The average and median amounts of BNPL debt people had when they sought help from Fincap-supported mentors was well below the $600 proposed threshold.

“The highest of these numbers was not far over $300 and lowest at $165. A $600 loan without an affordability check for whānau with MSD income could lead to absolute disaster,” she said.

Mentors were worried that people had been able to get multiple BNPL debts without affordability assessments, and feared some might be able to get multiple debts of $600 under the proposed exemption.

“It is clear that the $600 threshold is far short of providing the protection needed against unaffordable lending even before issues with loans to multiple providers are considered,” Smithers said.

One budget showed a person in Auckland with Jobseeker Support income and very modest expenses facing a weekly deficit of $191.70 per week with repayments on seven buy now, pay later loans across four lenders which made up $220.80 per week.

supplied/Stuff Data from Centrix tests the claim that buy now, pay later loans are better than credit card debt. The proportion of BNPL borrowers who are missing payments is double that of credit card borrowers.

Mentors were also worried about people being able to get $600 BNPL loans when they had substantial other debts, potentially causing extreme financial hardship.

Another budget in Smithers’ letter showed a person in Auckland with otherwise “maxed out” credit cards with a $612.61 per week deficit. Repayments of $139.12 per week from 10 separate loans from a single buy now, pay later lender were compounding that already existing deficit.

Even just $30 repayments each week were enough to tip some whānau into deficit or deepen hardship, she said.

The BNPL industry is already struggling to become profitable, and regulation poses a threat to its future, and BNPL lenders are urging the Government not to introduce “sledgehammer” regulations.

Several BNPL lenders have closed up shop, and others have taken steps to tighten up on lending to people who are at risk of not paying them back.

Smithers is not alone in calling for affordability assessments on all BNPL loans.

Natalie Vincent, chief executive of not-for-profit no-interest lender Ngā Tāngata Finance, said: “We do not agree that is appropriate to have any threshold and that all BNPL lending must require affordability assessments.

“We are seeing the result of unaffordable lending via BNPL every day, and this is on the increase. Our clients have an average income of $36,000, 80% of whom rely on a benefit.

“These consumers are the most financially vulnerable and are the people most likely to be using BNPL for small purchases, purchases for essential living costs. A threshold of $600 will not protect these consumers, it will completely miss those who most require protection,” she said.

“We see consumers who have multiple debts to BNPL and often these are individually less than $150.”

She also said there had been an increase in BNPL debts being sent to debt collectors.