Husband says sick wife took his share of insurance payout with forged signature

A husband says his terminally ill wife has taken an insurance payment they should have shared. (File photo)

The partner of a terminally ill woman has taken court action to stop her spending the early life insurance payout that they were supposed to share.

Without giving notice to his wife, the man obtained a court order freezing the bank account into which the unspecified amount of money was paid.

They had been in a long term relationship and recently married after she was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

In a decision from the High Court, Justice Francis Cooke said the couple jointly owned a life insurance policy payable if one of them died or became terminally ill. With terminal illness the payment was supposed to be made to both partners jointly.

In his claim to the court the husband said that his wife was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, and as the illness and treatment progressed her behaviour had become more erratic and irrational.

The husband said she made a claim against the life insurance policy, it was paid into a bank account under her sole control, and she told him he would not benefit from the payout, the judge said.

“It is also alleged that the defendant and one of her daughters forged the plaintiff’s signature on the claim form and/or witnessed that forged signature leading to the payout being made,” the judge said.

Justice Francis Cooke said he hoped further court proceedings could be avoided. (File photo)

The husband produced copies of bank statements he said showed the money going into the account and that it was being spent.

He asked the court to freeze payments from the account other than for normal living expenses, payments in “the ordinary course of business”, and for legal expenses as a result of the freezing order.

The judge accepted the husband showed a good arguable case that the proceeds of the insurance policy belonged to them both, that the wife had taken it for her own use, and it would appear that deception by using a false signature was involved.

The judge said he was also satisfied the husband had a good reason to have asked for the freezing order without giving notice to his wife in circumstances where she refused him access to the money and had been making significant payments.

“No doubt the diagnosis of terminal cancer has been extremely upsetting for everybody, particularly the [wife],” the judge said.

“It is unfortunate that court proceedings have become necessary.

“I hope other members of the whānau may now become involved so that any further court proceedings can be avoided,” he said.

The judge said the wife could ask for the order to be discharged, and in the meantime she should be given a copy of the documents her husband had used to support the application for the freezing order.

In the first instance the order lasts until March 20, when the case is due to be reviewed.