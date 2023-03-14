Benefit increase will mean more money for emergencies, student says

After paying for rent and food, all that is left of student Leon Copeland’s weekly student allowance is $30 a week.

But with the benefit increases on April 1, Copeland said an extra $20 would give him a bit more financial security.

“This benefit increase will aid in having extra money for emergencies and for paying extra bills or food that may arise each month,” Copeland said.

He was one of about 1.4 million people who would benefit from increased assistance to help with the cost of living, the Government said yesterday.

Main benefits were to increase by the rate of inflation, meaning a family on a benefit with children would receive an extra $40.86 a week and a sole parent would receive an extra $31.83 a week.

Student support rates would also increase in line with inflation, with single students under 24 without children getting an extra $20.21 per week.

Copeland, in his early 20s, was one of more than 34,000 people under the age of 25 on the Jobseeker benefit last year, after he moved from Tauranga to Wellington but was unable to find a job.

Supplied Leon Copeland will receive an extra $20 a week through his student allowance.

He received $387 a week in August. He then got a job within the tech industry, but a change in passion meant he was now studying in Wellington towards a bachelor’s degree, while working a hospitality job for six-and-a-half hours a week and being paid just under the living wage.

The student allowance gave him $327 a week, which was able to cover his $217 a week rent, up to $80 on for food and $40 worth of bills a month.

He’d also cut out payments for things that weren’t essential such as streaming services.

“I know a lot of these cuts are hard for some people to do and cheap rent like mine is rare especially in Wellington, but I've managed to make it work out for myself, but it took quite a few sacrifices to get to this point.

“Any increase no matter how small will help all students... a lot of us are already struggling with being able to afford basic necessities especially in the big cities where it is already so expensive to live,” Copeland said.

University of Auckland lecturer and spokesperson for the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) Susan St John said although the Family Tax Credit increases were in line with inflation, there were still major gaps in the whole Working for Families package.

Stuff The increase in benefits will happen on April 1.

“The In-Work Tax Credit has not been adjusted since 2016. Instead of $72.50 per week it should be $89 based on inflation and given to all low-income families, including those on benefits to really make a difference,” she said.

“The significant lift in the minimum wage will help those on low wage. But to help low-wage earners, CPAG would also like to see the family income level up to which the full Working for Families is paid lifted from $42,700 set in 2018, to a far more realistic $51,000 to reflect inflation.”

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said in its first term of Governement Labour indexed main benefits to the increases in the average wage because this had traditionally risen faster than inflation.

“It was a practical solution to ensure those being supported by the Government didn’t fall behind.

“However with global cost of living pressures, Cabinet has this year agreed to provide additional support to this group by increasing main benefits by 7.22% in line with inflation.”