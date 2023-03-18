Flood and cyclone victims face tough time replacing written-off cars

Secondhand cars have sky-rocketed in price since the pandemic.

People trying to replace cars written off in flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle are facing stiff competition and rising prices.

Experts say as many as 10,000 cars could be written off as a result of flood and cyclone damage, putting pressure on the supply of used cars to replace them.

So far, since the start of February, 2241 vehicles have been entered into the Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency written-off and damaged vehicles database, over 2000 tagged with a “W” for water damage.

Most motorists are covered for “agreed value” on their vehicles, meaning their insurer will pay up to the amount they insured their car for, said Rene Swindley from Hamilton-based insurer Initio.

The agreed value on each policy was arranged at the start of the period covered by the insurance, so if prices rose, policyholders had to cover the gap that emerges, or buy a lower-value vehicle.

But with policies covering cars having been put in place anywhere up to 12 months before the Auckland Anniversary Day floods, and the Cyclone Gabrielle, many face possible shortfalls in the amount they need to replace their vehicle.

The price of second hand cars has risen 68% in the last four years, and there are no predictions for when it will ease.

1 NEWS A big clean-up is currently underway for many Auckland residents.

Jayme Fuller, Trade Me Motors sales director, said in February, the median listing price for a secondhand car was $16,000.

This marked a 23% increase from February 2022, when the median price was $12,990, and a 7% increase since January 2023, when the median price was $14,999.

“Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the price for a secondhand car has been steadily increasing on Trade Me,” she said.

AA Insurance general manager for operations Simon Hobbs said the insurer had raced to pay out claims so its customers would have cash to replace their lost vehicles before prices rose.

“Immediately after the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding we moved quickly to streamline our process for assessing the high volume of vehicles that were flood damaged and unsuitable for repair,” he said.

“Our objective was to get cash into customers' hands quickly, so they could source a replacement vehicle from the market quickly as inflationary pressures resulting from these events had potential to impact prices for new and secondhand vehicles over time.”

When the Covid pandemic struck in 2020, and governments around the world moved to use lockdowns as their main weapon to keep lives lost low, disrupting global supply chains, including the movement of used cars.

Since February 2019 the median listing price has jumped 68% from $9500 in February 2019 to $16,000, said Fuller.

“This is due to the pandemic’s impact on vehicle supply chains around the world which made it difficult to get new and used cars into the country. The market is still feeling the impact of this today,” she said.

supplied This chart from Turners' February market report shows some used cars are holding their value, or even rising in price.

The Auckland flooding, and Cyclone Gabrielle appeared to cause a temporary disruption to used car sales.

In February, the number of secondhand vehicle listings on the site was down 13% on the year prior, Fuller said.

Buyers were also in short supply.

Trade Me experienced a 37% drop in views in February, Fuller said.

Figures from Turners’ February Vehicle Market Report showed drops in sales of used vehicles.

But demand now appeared to be rising.

Turners chief executive Greg Hedgepeth said there had a been an uptick in inquiries for cars at its six branches in Auckland and its Napier branch since Cyclone Gabrielle.

supplied Tower Manager Motor Assessing Richard Housham photographed in early February assessing vehicles at the Tower triage and assessment yard, operated by Turners at Wiri.

This was on top of an already low availability of used cars in NZ compared to pre-pandemic levels, he said.

Part of the supply crunch was caused by government regulations to impose a levy on importers of cars that emitted higher levels of carbon.

“This is mainly driven by approximately 30% less used import vehicles coming into the country since the Clean Car Programme has come into effect,” Hedgepeth said.

“This reduction in supply and the associated emission based fees that have been introduced, have increased the price of used cars to abnormally high levels.”

Turners’ report showed a nearly 28% drop in used imported vehicles being registered in February compared to the same month last year, following a January where registrations for those vehicles was down by just over 29%.

With supply of imported used vehicles still constrained, and a spike in demand for replacement of flood-damaged vehicles, Hedgepeth believed there was upwards pricing pressure particularly on some models.

“How long this continues for is difficult to predict,” he said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Camphora Place in Ranui has been evacuated due to severe Auckland weather.

Hobbs said AA Insurance’s agreed value insurance provided adequate protection for customers in the vast majority of cases – allowing them to replace their vehicle with a comparable vehicle from the market.

AA Insurance, and other insurers also sell “market value” car insurance policies.

In the event of a policyholder’s car being written off, an insurer can either pay them the market value of the car immediately before the event that damaged the car, or replace it with a like vehicle.

AA Insurance did not provide data on whether any of its customers received too little to replace their car with a similar model.

Car buyers were also warned to check for signs of flood damage on the secondhand vehicles in the coming weeks and months.

The MTA recommended people buying secondhand cars get them checked by professionals.