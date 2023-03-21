Cost of living crisis has 'totally upended' our money lives

Mother and entrepreneur Cara Popping with her daughters Isla and Sadie.

Mother and entrepreneur Cara Popping is feeling the spending pinch on two fronts.

As well as having to make cuts in household spending, Popping is seeing the cost of living crisis affect sales through Snooze, her online store selling baby and toddler sleep products.

“Since the Christmas spending was over, sales have been considerably lower than in previous years,” Popping says.

And the way people are paying for Snooze products has changed, with more using buy now, pay later facilities to spread the payments.

“We are seeing quite an increase in sales from Afterpay and Laybuy,” Popping says.

Two-thirds of households with mortgages are cutting back on both essential and non-essential spending as higher home loan interest rates and rampant inflation crush their spending power, a survey of more than 20,000 people shows.

Canstar’s Consumer Pulse survey for 2023 indicates the cost of putting food on the table is a key concern for many, with one in four people calling it their “biggest worry”.

Canstar found that 60% of people were still able to live within their means, but 52% said they were living from payday to payday.

Sheree Palmer, another mother and entrepreneur, said the impact of the cost of living crisis on her business had been huge.

1 NEWS Forty-eight per cent of voters surveyed in the 1News Kantar Public Poll said cost of living was the issue most likely to influence their vote this year.

She manufactures modern reusable cloth nappies, with designs from New Zealand artists, and sells them through her Fluffy Ducks online store.

Using them can save families $3000 to $3500 per child compared to disposables, but the cost of living crunch was making it had for people to commit to the upfront cost, which Palmers said was around $600 for parents intending to use no disposables at all.

“You pay back the cost of your nappies in three months,” she says.

Despite the potential for savings, she says: “We have noticed things turn down in the last few months.”

Like Snooze, Fluffy Ducks has seen the proportion of sales paid for by buyers using Laybuy or Afterpay increase.

supplied/Stuff Sheree Palmer with partner Paul, and sons Brendon and Liam.

Jose George, Canstar’s general manager for New Zealand, says average two-year fixed mortgage rates are more than double the rate of two years ago.

The average rate now sits at 6.7%, up from 2.63% two years ago.

“For a mortgage of $500,000, monthly repayments will have risen from $2276 to $3439, an extra $1163 extra per month,” he says.

“Someone on a higher mortgage, for example $750,000, will have seen their mortgage repayments increase from $3414 to $5158, a rise of $1744 per month.”

People were also struggling to shop around for home loans.

“The number of those changing mortgage lenders for cheaper rates remains low,” George said. “This reflects the difficulty of shifting lenders in the current environment, in which lending applications are heavily scrutinised, and banks are stress-testing applicants at near double-digit rates.”

People’s financial norms have been totally upended, he says.

“It’s difficult for households to absorb these extra costs, particularly given the rising costs of basics, such as food,” George says.

Newsroom ‘We are pulling back on spending, quitting stocks, and giving up on dreams of property ownership,’ says Jose George, general manager for Canstar in New Zealand.

“We have emerged into this new, post-pandemic world, with its seemingly never-ending series of challenges. Our research shows that we’re very worried, but we’re finding ways to cope,” George says.

The cost of living crisis was not only hitting Kiwis’ short-term money lives, but making many fear for their futures.

Many are saving, but 34% said they had had to dip into their savings to cope.

Only 41% felt confident they would be able to save enough for a decent retirement, and after falls in sharemarkets, fewer are now investing in shares, Canstar found.

There was an increase in caution about borrowing as well, including the BNPL facilities people were using to buy from Snooze and Fluffy Ducks.

Canstar found 12% of people had BNPL accounts, down from 19% two years ago.

“Two years ago, 60% of under-50s believed it was a responsible way to spend. Now, only 40% to 46% of that same age group believe it’s responsible,” George says.