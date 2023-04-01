How much better or worse than the NZ version is the pension system the French are fighting to keep

Dozens of marchers protesting against moves to raise the retirement age were arrested.

The pension protests that have been roiling France for months continued this week with the government estimating that 740,000 people took part, while unions put the figure at 2 million.

That made the protests Tuesday significantly smaller than the nationwide mobilisation the previous Thursday, and significantly fewer violent clashes were reported, France 24 said.

But it wasn’t without its problems with rolling strikes in the transport, aviation and energy sectors continued to disrupt travel.

The protesters are fighting to retain one of the world’s more generous retirement arrangements, while President Emmanuel Macron insists changes must be made to keep the system sustainable.

In 2022, the Mercer CFA Institute Global Pension Index rated the French pension system at 22nd out of 44 countries surveyed, while New Zealand’s system ranked 15th.

But the French system was 4th best for the adequacy of the pension, while this country was well back in the pack at 26th.

Thibault Camus/AP Demonstrators walk past burning garbage cans during a demonstration on Tuesdsay (local time) in Paris.

The report authors were far less confident about the long-term prospects of the French system, ranking it in 33rd place for sustainability, while putting New Zealand in 12th place.

And while many New Zealanders might find the generosity of the French system attractive, it is also complicated and bureaucratic, compared to this country’s much simpler approach.

Essentially, Macron’s plan is to lift the age at which French people can start getting the pension. The changes also increase the amount of time people have to work – or do something else that qualifies, such as caring for children – to be eligible for the full pension.

In New Zealand, with a few qualifying requirements, people get superannuation once they turn 65.

According to Work and Income, from April 1, a superannuitant living alone on an M tax code will receive a net amount of just under $500 a week. For couples on the M code, each partner will receive just over $380 net a week.

The Retirement Commission’s Sorted website said the after-tax NZ Super rate for couples, when both partners qualified, was based on 66% of the average ordinary time wage after tax. For single people, the after-tax NZ superannuation rate was about 40% of that average wage.

Sebastien Nogier While protests continue in France against planned pension reforms, French President Emmanuel Macron was in the southeast of the country on Thursday (local time) to present a plan for saving France's water after an exceptional winter drought.

NZ Super is paid for from government income, mostly from taxes.

Many New Zealanders will also get a boost from KiwiSaver – the voluntary scheme that workers, employers and the Government contribute to.

KiwiSaver started in mid-2007, and by March 2022 had nearly 3.17m members, although in the previous year only about 1.94m members made contributions, with 1.23m being non-contributing members.

Those figures are from the Financial Markets Authority’s KiwiSaver annual report for the year to March 2022, which puts the average balance for each member at $28,324.

In France, the key part of Macron’s pension reform is to raise the earliest age at which people can retire and receive at least part of the pension.

That reform is due to start from this coming September, with the age rising gradually, from 62 now, to 63 by the end of 2027 and to 64 by 2030.

The reforms also bring forward an already agreed increase in the amount of time someone has to work, or do other activities that qualify, before getting a full pension. Those other activities can include some time caring for children.

That qualifying time increases from 41.5 years to 43 years, and will be brought forward to 2027, having previously been intended to take effect from 2035.

The age at which someone gets a full pension regardless of the total number of years they have worked, remains unchanged at 67.

The system is funded on a pay-as-you-go basis. French workers make contributions to a fund specifically for pensions, and that money is used to pay the pensions of current retirees.

Foreign Policy explained it like this: “The French pension system consists of a variety of regimes into which workers and employers pour a hefty percentage of each paycheck, with every year’s contributions being used to fund that year’s pensions.”

What follows is a basic explanation of how the French pension system works, mostly from the Cleiss – an agency that liaises between the French social security institutions and their overseas counterparts.

Retired people in France mostly have two sources of pension income. The main one is the basic scheme – la retraite de base – and the other is one of a range of supplementary pension schemes.

The full rate paid by the basic scheme is 50% of a person’s average yearly income, with that calculation based on their 25 best earning years.

The basic retirement pension can’t exceed 50% of something called the social security ceiling – le plafond de la Sécurité sociale (PASS). In 2023 the PASS is €43,992 (NZ$76,320). So the maximum basic pension for the year is nearly €22,000.

As with the basic pension, the compulsory supplementary pension schemes are funded on a pay-as-you-go basis, with contributions paid now by workers and their employers being used to fund current pensions.

The supplementary schemes are points-based. Each year a worker’s contributions are converted to pension points, with the points added to their account.

When a worker retires the amount they get paid from the supplementary scheme is calculated by multiplying the number of points by the value of a point, with that value determined every year.

Christophe Ena/AP Protesters on Tuesday (local time) in Paris.

In an article in 2020, Hervé Boulhol, a senior economist at the OECD, said the French pension system offered good social protection, with high average relative incomes and low relative poverty among the elderly.

“However, it is deeply fragmented and its structure is overly complex,“ he said. France had 42 mandatory pension schemes “with very different rules”.

In 2019, during his first term, Macron put forward a different pension reform plan aimed at creating a simplified, universal system, but that idea was later shelved.

The French statistics department, known as the DREES, produces a collection of pensions data each year in a publication called Pensioners and pensions. The most recent was published in 2022, and contains data for the year 2020.

It said the average pension amount people were paid in 2020 was €1509 gross a month, or €1400 (NZ$2438) net.

The median standard of living of retirees was slightly higher than that of the population as a whole, the report said.

Daniel Cole/AP A bonfire set alight by oil workers blocks access to an oil depot in southern France last week.

In 2020, €332b in pensions was paid, amounting to 14.4% of GDP. The average age of retirement was 62 years and 4 months, which was 1 year 9 months higher than in 2010 when age limits had been raised.

A shortcoming of the French system, and cause of regular criticism, is the big difference between the average pensions paid to men and women.

With the amount of someone’s pension based on their income over many years – and with the system only taking into account a limited amount of time spent caring for children – men on average do significantly better.

The Pensioners and pensions report said that in 2020 the average pension paid to women was 40% lower than that paid to men – €1154 a month vs €1931.

As vast as that gap was, things were improving, the report said. In 2004, the difference was 50%.

The disparity was eased a bit by survivors’ pensions – paid when someone dies to their spouse or ex-spouse. Most survivors’ pensions were paid to women, and when taken into account, the disparity between men and women fell to 28% – €1401 a month vs €1955.

Women also started receiving the pension slightly later than men, although the gap was closing. In 2020 the average for men was 62 years, while for women it was 62 years and 7 months.