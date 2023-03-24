All the changes coming to your wallet to help ease cost of living pressure on April 1

If your wallet has been struggling to keep up with the cost of living it could be getting some relief come April 1.

About 1.4 million people will benefit from increased assistance to help with the cost of living.

Here are the changes that take effect.

Minimum wage increase

The adult minimum wage will increase from $21.20 per hour to $22.70 – an increase of 7%.

For someone who works a 40-hour week on the minimum wage, this increase will give them an extra $60 a week before tax.

The starting-out and training minimum wage will rise from $16.96 to $18.16 per hour.

There has been some controversy around the minimum wage increase – with Business NZ saying small to medium businesses would struggle with the rise.

Here are all the changes that could affect your wallet on April 1.

Since 2020, the minimum wage has gone up about 20%. In 2020, it was $18.90.

About 220,000 New Zealand workers currently paid between the current and new minimum wage rates will also get an increase in their pay packets as a result of the change in the minimum wage.

Superannuation

Superannuation will increase by more than $100 for a couple per fortnight, and nearly $70 for individuals.

How much a person receives depends on living situations and tax rates.

For a single person living alone, the gross fortnightly rate will increase from $$925.88 to $$992.74 after tax, while a couple who both receive superannuation will have their combined payment increase from $712.22 to $763.64.

There are 880,000 people receiving New Zealand Superannuation.

Over-65s will get a boost to their superannuation payments as a raft of benefit increases kick in on April 1, to help counter rising inflation.

Childcare assistance

The income thresholds for the childcare subsidy and out of school care and recreation (OSCAR) subsidy are increasing.

This means more people will be able to get these payments. The hourly rates will also increase.

A person with one child and a gross weekly income of less than $1009 will get a subsidy of $6.10.

More than 50% of all New Zealand families with children will now be eligible for subsidised childcare assistance.

Working for Families tax credit

The family tax credit will increase by $9 a week for the eldest child to $136 a week, and by $7 a week for subsequent children to $111 a week.

Best Start too will lift by $4 a week to $69 a week.

The Working for Families Tax Credit supports about 350,000 families with children.

Other benefit increases

All other benefits increase on April 1.

Student support rates will increase in line with inflation, with single students under 24 without children to get an extra $20.21 per week. Others include jobseeker support, the young parent payment and disability allowance.

Lower petrol costs and half price public transport will remain until the end of June – and permanently for community services cardholders and tertiary students.