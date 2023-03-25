By the Numbers: Overdue overseas student debt passes milestone $2 billion mark

Understand the 'before', the 'during' and the 'after' of managing a student loan.

ANALYSIS: A rare arrest of a student loan defaulter at the border has made headlines, but the event last year is an extreme indicator of a massive problem.

When young people go into tertiary education, they often have little choice but to load up on debt to fund their study.

For those who stay to work in New Zealand, repaying is a smooth process, and it’s relatively hard for ex-students to fall behind in their repayments. The taxman deducts 12%​ of every dollar they earn over $22,828​.

For those who head overseas after they finish studying, things are not so straightforward.

READ MORE:

* The call every parent should make to their young ex-student overseas

* I'm going overseas, do I have to sell my house?

* Student loan repayments from overseas grow 40 per cent over four years



Interest accrues on their loans, unlike those who remain in New Zealand, and they have to make minimum loan repayments depending on how much they owe.

And a great many are not making those repayments, which has taken overdue student debt past the $2 billion mark for the first time.

That can lead to them being arrested when they return to New Zealand, and then try to leave again.

$1.96 billion​

Data from the Inland Revenue shows the amount of overdue student loan debt owed by people overseas had lifted to $1.96b​ by the end of September.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff There have been just 11 arrests to prevent people with massive overdue student loans from leaving the country.

The rate of increase in just one year was 19.8%.​

That means it has now almost certainly passed $2b​.

Add the overdue debt of overseas debtors to the overdue debt of people living in New Zealand, and the total overdue debt passed $2.1b​ at the end of September.

At the end of September, ex-students owed a total of $15.98b​ on their student loans.

85,442​

This is the number of people who took out student loans, headed overseas, and were behind in their repayments at the end of September.

This was up 12%​ on the same month in 2021.

102,721​

The staggering thing about the 85,442​ ex-students overseas who have overdue student debt is that they make up a large proportion of the 102,721 people with student loans living overseas.

No study has ever been published of why so many are not repaying, though some have argued young people may lack the maturity to handle so much debt, so young, and end up effectively trapped by their mounting arrears.

6.8%

Interest is added to the student loans of people living overseas. The base rate is 2.8%​. Interest on the portion of debtors’ student loans that is overdue is 6.8%​.

Matt Dunham/AP People with student loans heading overseas need to be helped to think carefully about not becoming debt exiles.

This has a compounding effect.

People overseas who enter into a payment plan to clear their overdue debt are offered the carrot of penalty interest being reduced to 4.8%​.

-15.67%​

Repayments by overseas student loan debtors have been falling.

In the three-month period covering July, August and September last year, overseas debtors repaid $40.4​ million, down from $47.9m​ in the corresponding period in the same three months of 2021.

“Ongoing global impacts of Covid-19 are likely to have contributed to the increase in the number of borrowers defaulting this financial year,” the latest Student Loan annual report says.

$1.16b​

A very large amount of the overdue repayments are owed by people who have been out of the country for a very long time.

Just under $1.16b​ of the overdue debt has been overdue for five or more years.

That’s just under 63%​ of debt owed by people living overseas.

11​

This is the number of arrests at the border reported to have taken place in the past seven years of people with large student loan arrears.

These are people who have come back to the country, and then tried to leave again.

They can be prevented from leaving until they have agreed to a repayment plan.

The Inland Revenue has been relatively coy about its attempts to collect overdue student loan debt from overseas debtors.

Adam Dudding/Stuff Inland Revenue has been working with Australia to get people living their to repay their New Zealand student loans.

Last year, it said it had an information-sharing memorandum of understanding with the Australian Tax Office to help find debtors there.

It had also hired collection agencies to track down overseas-based debtors, and collect arrears.

“Interventions will range from locating customers and assisting them to get their repayments back on track to more robust collection activities for those who continue to fail to comply with their obligations,” a spokesperson said.

58%​

Many of the overseas debtors look like they never intend to repay.

Just 58% had signed up to the Inland Revenue’s myIR portal at the end of March last year, the latest Student Loan report shows.